East Irish Sea site tipped to be redeveloped into a gas storage facility

The Bains gas site off the East Irish Sea could see an additional 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas storage.

British-Irish energy firm dCarbonX has proposed a £830 million project to redevelop the former Bains gas site near Barrow-in-Furness.

According to the developers, the site could increase UK gas storage by 50% by adding 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas storage.

It comes at a time when the UK has the lowest gas storage in the G7, with 12 days of average winter gas demand compared to the likes of Germany and France, with around 90 days.

Six days of gas storage are likely from the facility

The project is backed by gas infrastructure operator Snam and hopes to add six days of gas storage – typically used in the winter months where demand outweighs supply.

dCarbonX chief executive Tony O’Reilly said: “The UK does not just have a market gap – it has a strategic risk. Gas is no longer just a commodity; it is the key transition fuel and an insurance policy for stable growth.

“Bains is a key strategic energy infrastructure. It is deliverable, scalable, and vital to keeping the UK secure in the years ahead and throughout the energy transition and beyond,” he added.

In May 2023, dCarbonX received a GS007 gas storage licence from the UK North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to develop Bains.

Based on the pre-FEED results, dCarbonX plans to develop the gas store through six development wells, an offshore normally unmanned installation, 19 miles (30km) of offshore pipelines and an onshore gas processing terminal.

Rough facility carries the burden of UK gas storage

Currently, almost half of the UK gas storage capacity comes from Centrica’s Rough facility off the coast of Yorkshire, but financial uncertainty will lead to a decreased capacity this winter.

The company typically starts injecting fuel into the Rough site by spring but failed to do so by mid-April this year, according to reports.

Centrica has issued several warnings to the government over the financial security of the site and has threatened that it could be decommissioned without government support.

However the NSTA also recently rejected a gas storage licence for EnergyPathways’ Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project.

“The UK urgently needs more gas storage to reduce system risk and support the energy transition. Bains is a viable project that addresses a known shortfall and a strategic opportunity. We mustn’t wait for another crisis to realise that,” O’Reilly added.

The Bains site is also expected to be home to hydrogen storage in the future, but the first stage of development will focus on natural gas storage.