EnQuest records $43.1m net loss in half-year results

EnQuest half-year results saw revenue drop 6.3% and a net loss of $43.1 million (£38m).

September 24th 2025, 7:44 am Updated: September 24th 2025, 7:44 am
2 min read
The Well-Safe Defender in Cromarty Firth.© Image: Well-Safe Solutions
The Well-Safe Defender in Cromarty Firth.
North West Energy Correspondent

Due to a “globally uncompetitive” North Sea environment, EnQuest has recorded a net loss of $43.1m as revenue dropped 6.3% in its half-year results.

Post the balance sheet date, in July, EnQuest paid $104.1 million (£77m) in relation to the UK Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

Inclusive of a $123.9m (£91.8m) non-cash adjustment, due to the two-year extension of the EPL windfall tax, the statutory net loss increased to $173.5m (£129.8m).

Despite remaining clear that EnQuest “is committed to continued investment in our UK business,” EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu said: “Our near-term pivot to investment outside of the UK underlines, however, how successive UK governments have made the UK North Sea globally uncompetitive through fiscal policy.”

Net production dipped with a net production of 38,257 Boepd notwithstanding a third-party infrastructure outage that shut Magnus for almost five weeks, which lowered production by 3,500 barrels per day. Full-year production guidance remains unchanged at 40 to 45 Kboed.

Additionally, revenue and other operating income fell 6% to $549m and cost of sales rose 10%. Bseisu added: “The UK remains the only country worldwide levying a windfall tax on energy profits, in an environment where even the Office of Budget Responsibility acknowledges that prices are at, or below, historic norms and therefore no windfall exists.”

Vietnam becomes the new treasure trove for EnQuest

Through the Habour Energy Vietnam acquisition in early July, EnQuest reported H1 net production of 5.1 kboed/d, slightly above guidance.

It hopes that acquisitions in South East Asia will see its regional production from 8,149 Boepd in 2024 to 15,000 Boepd during 2026, and to more than 35,000 Boepd by the end of the decade. In the short term, overall production dropped by 10.6% to 38,257 Boepd.

“In South East Asia, EnQuest continues to deliver diversified growth. Building upon the DEWA PSC awards and the expansion of the Seligi gas agreement in late 2024, the Group has since completed the Vietnam acquisition; signed PSC agreements alongside the bp Tangguh partnership in Indonesia; and been awarded a PSC agreement in Brunei Darussalam,” Bseisu added.

Full year expectations for each of operating, cash capital and abandonment expenditures remain unchanged from the Group’s original guidance.

