North Sea not ‘suffering’ from windfall tax, Lib Dems claim

The North Sea oil and gas industry is not “suffering” as a result of the energy profits levy (EPL) the Liberal Democrat energy security and net zero spokesperson has said.

The party would also keep the so-called ‘windfall tax’ on oil and gas profits, said Pippa Heylings in an interview, while speaking on the sidelines of the annual party conference in Bournemouth yesterday.

The EPL was introduced by the Conservative party in 2022, following an energy crisis stoked by Russia’s war on Ukraine and restrictions of gas exports across Europe.

Labour has increased and extended the levy until 2030. However, industry has claimed the tax has been the cause of tens of thousands of job losses and a drain of investors from the UK.

Lib Dem frontbencher Heylings said that the party would keep the EPL if it came to power at the next general election in 2029 or sooner.

The party plans to retain the levy on oil and gas profits in a “dynamic capacity”, she told Energy Voice.

“We understand the market,” she added, denying that the tax was inflicting damage on the oil and gas industry.

“What we will do is work with the oil and gas sector to make sure we can keep the lights on while we’re going through the transition and keep those economies alive, too,” Heylings said.

“We don’t think they’re suffering. They’re not.”

Windfall tax on banks for energy efficiency loans

The Lib Dems have also said that if they come into power at the next general election, the party would introduce a windfall tax on banks and put at least £2 billion of initial taxed profits towards energy efficiency loans.

“For homeowners to do that home improvement they need to do,” Heylings said.

She said the proposal would be “putting that money in their pockets with good loans”.

When asked if the party sought to resuscitate the former coalition party’s Green Deal, she said there were parts of the loan policy that worked and those that did not.

The party’s spokeswoman on energy and net zero presented the modern Lib Dem party as one that “absolutely believes” that the country needs to “accelerate clean green energy”.

“We’re breaking the link between gas prices and energy costs,” she added.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy

‘Green industrial revolution’

Heylings said she believes that the UK can be at the “front of floating offshore wind”, due to “British innovation and the expertise that we have from oil and gas sectors as well”.

“We need oil and gas for many years to come, but we know that the mature North Sea basin is in irreversible decline, and we have to make sure that those skilled workers come across and work in the new green industrial revolution,” said Heylings.

She said the energy transition concerns oil and gas workers, farmers “battered by climate change”, rural communities and supply chains, saying that the party’s latest net zero motion puts them at the front of a fair transition towards this new future.

She added that the party is behind a just transition and would not cut the windfall tax on oil and gas but would move to a different system.

“It’s also about businesses, and skills and jobs, because the net zero sector is growing five times faster than the rest of the economy,” she said. “And we want to be at the front of that.”