HSE scorns Spirit Energy over asbestos presence at CPC Platform

Oil and gas producer Spirit Energy has received an improvement notice from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) over asbestos issues at its CPC platform in the East Irish Sea.

The improvement notice stipulated that Spirit Energy had undertaken assessments and determined that there are asbestos-containing materials present.

However, it added that Spirit Energy has “failed to ensure a written plan has been prepared to identify adequate measures to manage risks and ensure the plan is regularly reviewed.”

The notice came under the control of Asbestos Regulations Act of 2012 and Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, with the compliance date due 7 November 2025.

Spirit Energy ‘working with HSE’ to comply

In response to questions from Energy Voice, a Spirit Energy spokesperson said: “We have established controls to identify and manage any potential asbestos risk at our sites.

“In this instance, the HSE identified opportunities to further enhance management of asbestos on our CPC platform in the East Irish Sea.

“We’re working with HSE to ensure all actions are fully complied with.”

This follows improvement notices from the regulator in 2024 over the findings from the ‘reports of thorough examination’ for its DP8 crane and not ensuring “an appropriate course of action for each finding is documented, monitored and implemented.”

At the time, the HSE identified that this was an “ongoing / repeat failure as previous enforcement was issued for identical findings on the Central Processing Complex in 2021.”

Spirit Energy owns and operates the Morecambe Hub, a complex of gas fields. The hub is now undergoing a transition to become a carbon storage facility.