125 jobs to be lost at Lindsey Oil Refinery

The Insolvency Service announced nearly a third of employees would lose their jobs at the failed Humber refinery in North Lincolnshire.

September 30th 2025, 12:16 pm
2 min read
The Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire.© Supplied by Prax Group
The Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Lincolnshire.
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

The government-run Insolvency Service has announced that up to 125 workers, almost a third of the workforce at the Lindsey oil refinery, will be made redundant by the end of October.

Lindsey supports 420 directly employed workers plus a further 500 contract jobs, according to Unite the Union. Up to 255 jobs are set to remain, according to the Insolvency Service.

The union, which forms one of the largest trade unions in the UK, criticised the government which took control of the refinery. In a statement it said “the government is responsible for the redundancies going ahead as it could provide support to ensure the refinery is kept intact and operational.”

It also claims that there are at least two bids to buy and operate the site, despite Energy Minister Michael Shanks announcing in July “no credible buyer” had been found.

At the time, Shanks expressed his disappointment and pinned the decision on the “deeply untenable position” in which the former owners left Prax Lindsey oil refinery.

Refinery in free fall since June

The UK’s official receiver confirmed it had been appointed to sell assets after a winding-up order was filed against Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, Prax Storage Lindsey Limited and Prax Terminals Killingholme Limited in June.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government has been tin-eared to the plight of workers at the second oil refinery facing closure in less than a year. This makes a mockery of government promises to protect workers and its plan for net zero.

“The government had promised to ensure that job focused bids would be the priority at Lindsey, yet prior to bids even being considered, they are already issuing redundancy notices,” she added.

The union acknowledged turning the refinery into a terminal is “the easiest way to satisfy creditors,” but would “gut jobs, harm the regional economy and compromise the UK’s ability to produce its own fuel.” The refinery’s biggest creditor is HMRC, alongside oil company Glencore.

Prax woes extend to North Sea

“We understand that this is a very difficult time for all those affected by this decision, and the Insolvency Service will fully support employees subject to redundancy via the redundancy payments service,” the Insolvency Service said.

Elsewhere, Serica Energy has bought North Sea assets from administrators, previously owned by Prax Group, in a deal worth $25.6 million (£19m).

Assets include the Lancaster field, West of Shetland, as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

