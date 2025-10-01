The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

Petrofac in ‘advanced discussions’ over restructuring agreement

Samsung and Saipem had previously objected to the restructuring plans before reaching an ‘agreement in principle’ in September. 

October 1st 2025, 7:38 am
2 min read
Petrofac© Supplied by Petrofac
A Petrofac worker in the North Sea.
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Shortly after reaching an agreement in principle with Samsung and Saipem, struggling Petrofac is now in advanced discussions towards a binding agreement related to a clean fuels project at a Thai oil refinery.

In May, the UK’s High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of a rescue deal as Petrofac continues to push for a financial restructuring.

However, in June, Samsung and Saipem challenged the restructure in the Court of Appeal, forcing Petrofac to further extend its debt standstill.

In Justice Marcus Smith’s ruling, he assumed $1.5 billion for the three joint venture partners: Samsung, Saipem and Petrofac. The judge noted it was a matter of “broad indifference” for Thai Oil, which is not involved in the Petrofac restructuring.

Petrofac ‘not out of the woods’

The lock-up agreement was extended to 30 November as Petrofac chief executive Tareq Kawash said the agreement demonstrates their support for the firm’s efforts to “address the narrow grounds on which the Court of Appeal upheld the challenge” to the restructuring plan.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung relates to a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery. The project, announced back in 2018, was supposed to increase daily crude throughput from 275,000 barrels to 400,000 barrels.

A Petrofac spokesperson said: “The group is focused on completing the restructuring in the shortest possible time and by the end of November 2025. It continues to advance more than one route to implement the restructuring, each supporting the group’s operational capability and ongoing delivery.

“These routes include those which may result in no residual value being retained by existing shareholders. The implementation route will be determined on the basis of input from funding parties and key creditors,” they added.

