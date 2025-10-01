North Sea operator Ithaca Energy has completed the acquisition of the Cygnus field stake from Spirit Energy, in a deal worth £116 million.

The additional stake of 46.25% brings Ithaca Energy’s operated interest in the Cygnus field to 85%, with Spirit Energy retaining 15%.

The Cygnus gas field is located in the Southern North Sea (SNS), about 150km east of the Lincolnshire coast. The field began production in 2016, and is the largest gas field on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).

Cygnus is currently producing from 11 wells, with three further infill wells approved, Ithaca said.

The Transaction adds 23 mmboe of 2P reserves (as at 1 Jan 2025) and 2025 pro forma production between 12.5 – 13.5 kboe/d, according to Ithaca.

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman said: “This acquisition strengthens the Group’s position as a lead consolidator in the UKCS, adding incremental reserves and production via highly attractive opportunities that meet our strict investment criteria.

“The success of the Group’s M&A activity in 2025 and improved organic efficiency and production means we expect to exit the year with a production rate of approximately 140 kboe/d, positioning Ithaca Energy as one of the largest producers in the UKCS basin, providing a platform for material cash generation and growth,” he added.

Spirit switches attention to CCS

Meanwhile, Spirit Energy’s majority stakeholder, Centrica, said the deal also included the transfer of £99m in decommissioning liabilities associated with Cygnus.

Centrica said following the completion of the deal, Spirit will keep focused on developing its Morecambe Net Zero carbon storage project and its remaining producing assets and decommissioning obligations.

Centrica chief executive and Spirit Energy chairman Chris O’Shea said: “Through this disposal we are taking another step in reducing our exposure to gas production while accelerating the delivery of enhanced value to shareholders, allowing the Spirit team to further focus on delivering the largest carbon storage project in Europe at Morecambe Net Zero.”