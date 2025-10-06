North Sea pioneer Ian Suttie dies at 80

North Sea oil and gas entrepreneur Ian Suttie has died aged 80 following a lengthy battle with dementia.

The founder of First Oil Expro and First Tech Group, as well as a number of charitable ventures along with his wife Dorothy, was one of the most prominent industrialists to emerge from Aberdeen’s transformation into the oil and gas capital of Europe.

© Richard Frew Photography

A father-of-three and grandfather-of-eight, he and wife Dorothy spent millions of pounds supporting local good causes, most notably the £21million Suttie Centre delivered by the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian and the Suttie Art Space at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Dorothy paid a moving tribute to her husband after five decades of marriage.

She said: “Ian had a tremendous zest for life, and together we shared so many wonderful times. Over more than 50 years of marriage, we travelled the world and made countless friends along the way.

“I was proud to support Ian in his business endeavours, and together we raised three lovely children, Julia, Fiona and Martin. I will miss him deeply, but I have a lifetime of memories to cherish, and I look forward to creating new ones with our children, grandchildren and the friends who have been such a great source of support in recent years.”

Ian Suttie biography

Born in Aberdeen in 1945 to Jack, who owned grocery shops under the name of JA Suttie and Maisie, a hairdresser.

He attended Broomhill Primary before moving on to Robert Gordon’s College.

He joined Meston & Co in Golden Square and studied part-time at the University of Aberdeen as part of his Chartered Accountancy qualification.

He met Dorothy in 1967, and they married in 1971 at King’s College Chapel.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

In 1972, he moved to Hastings, East Sussex, to work for an American firm establishing a manufacturing facility for televisions and white goods. He returned to Aberdeen five years later to join the rapidly growing oil and gas sector, holding senior roles at companies including Houlder, Interdrill and Dan Smedvig.

In 1988, as managing director of Petrocon, he led a management buyout of the Aberdeen business with private equity backing. This led to the creation of Offshore Rentals, which became a cornerstone of Orwell Group, a collection of businesses including Wellserv and Downhole Technology, which was acquired by Weatherford in 2000.

Suttie had quietly acquired a 0.91% share in the Buchan oil field, laying the groundwork for First Oil Expro, which became the largest private UK-owned oil and gas company, turning over £100million at its peak with just seven employees.

However, there were also lows. First Oil Expro was hit hard by the 2015 oil downturn, which led to the business falling into administration and its assets being sold off. Elsewhere, an attempt to revive the troubled Richards textile mill in Aberdeen also proved unsuccessful when the company entered administration in 2004. Efforts to regenerate the sprawling former textile mill complex at known as the Broadford Works also faltered.

Undeterred, serial entrepreneur Mr Suttie continued to be involved in a wide range of ventures, including whisky bottling, property development, hospitality, and further oil and gas service companies.

These enterprises were brought together under the First Tech Group, which today employs 400 people across the UK in energy, oil and gas, and renewables.

First Tech Group is led by son Martin Suttie.

He said: “I speak for myself and both my sisters when I say we are immensely proud to call Ian Suttie our dad. He was a loving and devoted dad and papa, who embraced life and approached every day with an energy and determination that were truly unmatched.

“His love for his grandchildren shone brightly in later life, right up until illness took hold. We are also deeply proud of our mum, who supported dad in an extraordinary way and played a huge part in his success. In recent years especially, her patience and affection were remarkable, and we cannot thank her enough.

“As a boss, he was demanding in the best possible way. In every business, he pushed the teams to keep moving forward. Decisions were made quickly, and things got done – creating an environment where both the companies and the people within them could thrive.

“Of course, not everything went perfectly, but the culture he built allowed people to learn, grow and succeed. I know many will feel, as I do, that they learned a great deal from working with Ian Suttie – none more so than me.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.