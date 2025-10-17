In 2025, sustainability is under pressure. The idea that energy security, affordability and sustainability are competing priorities has been gaining traction in some quarters.

But history shows the opposite. Companies that embed sustainability into their strategy consistently outperform during volatility, while those treating it as expendable are left scrambling when markets, regulators and investors shift.

In today’s uncertain environment, transparency in reporting and disclosure has never been more critical. It is the foundation of trust, the key to investor confidence and the licence to operate.

Early movers, lasting gains

The oil and gas industry’s pioneering role in sustainability reporting demonstrates this dynamic. Companies adopting early sustainability frameworks have shown measurably superior performance across financial, operational and stakeholder metrics.

Leaders gain access to capital at lower costs, build stronger community relationships that reduce project delays and maintain resilience when faced with volatility in the global energy sector.

These advantages translate directly into energy security and affordability. By contrast, companies that treated sustainability as optional often found themselves behind regulatory curves or paying higher financing costs.

Security through sustainability

The integration of sustainability is not theoretical, it is happening across the industry today. Shared infrastructure investments are improving access while distributing costs. The expansion of natural gas and LNG demonstrates how a flexible, abundant resource can enhance energy security while immediately reducing carbon intensity and virtually eliminating particulate pollution compared to higher-emitting fuels.

On affordability, investments in efficiency, methane management and flare reduction deliver operational savings that directly benefit consumers while lowering emissions. According to the IEA, up to 40% of the Paris Agreement’s required abatement could come from efficiency measures that reduce both costs and emissions.

Leaders also capture first-mover advantages in transition technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen and renewable integration, positioning themselves for emerging markets worth trillions. These are not “green extras” but competitive capabilities.

What distinguishes sustainability leaders?

Those companies that treat sustainability as a part of core business rather than as an add on recognise that while cutting it may ease short-term costs, doing so may also create far larger risks down the line. They understand that resilience is built not through short-term cost cutting, but through long-term value creation anchored in environmental and social responsibility.

This is the philosophy that has guided Ipieca’s own evolution. The Ipieca Principles, now a requirement for membership, align the association with the Paris Agreement, the UN Biodiversity Convention, global Business and Human Rights frameworks and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These underscore that environmentally and socially responsible operations are not a constraint on competitiveness, but a contribution to these critical global objectives.

Breaking the trade-off myth

The path forward requires abandoning false choices between sustainability and business fundamentals. Regulatory frameworks, from EU taxonomy rules to climate disclosures by the SEC, are reshaping capital allocation. Investment flows in many global markets, particularly European ones, increasingly favour companies demonstrating sustainability performance.

The companies commanding industry attention are not those debating whether sustainability matters, but those demonstrating – with transparent reporting and credible action – how integration of sustainability delivers stronger outcomes across energy security, affordability and environmental performance simultaneously.

Future-proofing profits

The industry’s most successful companies have already moved beyond outdated either-or frameworks. They know that, in today’s complex environment, sustainability is not their guiding compass because it is the right thing to do. It is because it is the most reliable guide to long-term competitive advantage.

As energy leaders gather at ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy event, the challenge is clear: to prove that sustainability is not a side project, but the strategic capability that underpins security and affordability at a time when geopolitical complexity is driving unprecedented demand for both.

The 1,800 global thought leaders in attendance will be judged not by their rhetoric, but by how convincingly they demonstrate that transparent reporting, credible action and integrated strategies deliver measurable results across people, planet and profit.

The industry has a choice. Treat sustainability as expendable in moments of pressure, or as the compass that ensures resilience.

Those who choose the latter will not only weather today’s geopolitical uncertainty, they will set the pace for energy transformation in the decade ahead.

Ipieca is the global oil and gas association dedicated to advancing environmental and social performance across the energy transition.