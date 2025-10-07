The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Oil & Gas

UK ‘sleepwalking’ into deindustrialisation as Ineos axes 60 Hull jobs

A fifth of jobs are expected to go at the Ineos Acetyls factory as the company blamed “dirt cheap” imports. 

October 7th 2025, 1:11 pm Updated: October 7th 2025, 1:11 pm
2 min read
Overhead shot of the Acetyls factory in Hull, with two workers looking onto the horizon.© Supplied by INEOS
Acetyls factory in Hull.
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Ineos has announced that 60 jobs will be axed at its Acetyls factory in Hull, underpinned by “sky-high energy costs and anti-competitive trade practices,” according to group founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe claimed “importers dump product into the UK and European markets,” resulting in “dirt cheap carbon-heavy imports flooding the market,” making Ineos’ products uncompetitive.

The chemicals group also called for trade tariffs on China, imposed by the UK government and European Commission, describing the energy landscape as a “textbook case of the UK and Europe sleepwalking into deindustrialisation”.

“If governments don’t act now on energy, carbon and trade, we will keep losing factories, skills and jobs. And once these plants shut, they never come back,” the statement added.

A government spokesperson responded: “We know this is a tough time for our chemicals industry, which is paying the fossil fuel penalty, with wholesale gas costs remaining 75% above their levels before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We recognise this will be difficult for affected workers and their families, and we continue to engage with Ineos and the wider sector to explore potential solutions that will ensure a viable chemicals industry in the UK.”

Acetyl factory a symptom of wider problems for Ineos

Ineos’ woes extend beyond job losses. Fitch Ratings has now downgraded the group’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘BB-‘ from ‘BB’.

The global credit rating agency issued the lower IDR, which expresses an opinion on an issuer’s ability to meet its long-term financial obligations, citing a “further deterioration” of the group’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) net leverage in 2025-2026, “due to a weak chemical market and high capex for the completion of project ONE.”

Project ONE aims to build an ethane cracker in the Port of Antwerp with a nameplate capacity of 1450 kt of ethylene per year, and is expected to be in operation in late 2026.

“The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the recovery trend, due to global chemical oversupply, sluggish economic growth and heightened trade tensions,” the Fitch statement added.

Ineos Acetyls converted its site in July this year to run on hydrogen instead of natural gas, a £30 million investment that has reduced the site’s carbon emissions by an estimated 75%, according to Ineos.

