Aging Triton out again as Serica pledges to ‘step up talks’ with Dana

Yet another outage on the faulty Triton FPSO means a downgrade for Serica's production.

October 8th 2025, 7:56 am Updated: October 8th 2025, 7:56 am
2 min read
serica belinda© Supplied by Dana Petroleum
The Triton FPSO, operated by Dana Petroleum.
North Sea operator Serica Energy has pledged to ramp up discussions with the operator of the Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel which has been hit by yet another outage.

Issues with Triton have been a long running saga for Serica, which relies on the vessel to produce oil and gas from the Triton field in the Central North Sea around 118 miles off the beach from Aberdeen.

The vessel is operated by South Korea’s Dana Petroleum and has been installed on the Triton field since 2000.

Serica said the latest outage which stopped production on 30 September is due to an “issue with the flare system”, adding to a list of safety and maintenance woes stretching back years which have forced Dana to shut the FPSO down in order to be remedied.

And while production is likely to come back on “shortly”, output will be lower than previously, Serica has warned.

In a statement, Serica said: “The operator has advised that production is likely to restart shortly, with rates that are expected to be severely limited until the root cause of the problem is identified and resolved.

“The production deferral means that Serica now expects production to be below the previously communicated 29,000 to 32,000 boepd guidance range.”

© Supplied by Chris Cox
Chris Cox.

Serica CEO Chris Cox’s highlighted his mounting frustration with Dana’s management of the aging vessel, adding that his firm will be “stepping up talks” with the operator about how performance can be improved.

“It is incredibly frustrating to once again be reporting on a non-operated asset that should be performing better than it is.

“We are stepping up talks with the operator regarding the future running of the Triton FPSO, aiming to deliver a more robust performance for all stakeholders with production levels that match the subsurface potential.”

According to the Dana website, a subsidiary of Serica owns a 46% stake in the vessel with the larger share owned by the South Koreans.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty speculated that Serica, which has been on a significant acquisition spree, could buy its partner out.

In a note he said: “It would make sense that the operatorship of a key asset like Triton is in the hands of an operator who is committed to the UKCS and has the skills and desire to maximise the recovery through proper stewardship of the assets.”

However, having recently announced the acquisition of assets from administrators of Prax, which had been in the process of buying oil and gas producing fields from TotalEnergies and One Dyas when it collapsed, Kelty said the Triton field was not as important to Serica’s business.

He said: “We recognise the frustration for investors but would highlight that Triton is no longer as core to the business following the recent acquisitions of assets from Prax and One Dyas which add over 13kboepd (net).”

