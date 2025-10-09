The first word in energy - App Image
BP adds 15K barrels a day as North Sea Murlach starts up

The North Sea field redevelopment is BP's sixth major upstream project in 2025 and the target is 10 by 2027

October 9th 2025, 7:01 am Updated: October 9th 2025, 7:01 am
A worker looks out at BP's ETAP platform in the North Sea© Supplied by BP
A worker looks out at BP's ETAP platform in the North Sea.
Erikka Askeland

News Editor

BP has confirmed the start-up of Murlach, a field in the North Sea that will add around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production.

The field,  located approximately 126 miles (203 km) east of Aberdeen, is connected to BP’s Central North Sea Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) hub via a 4 mile (7 km) gas lift flowline.

Over 1,600 jobs were supported through the two-and-half-year Murlach project, of which around 90% were in the supply chain, BP said.

Map showing infrastructure around BP's Murlach development. © Supplied by BP/OPRED
Map showing infrastructure around BP’s Murlach development.

Key suppliers included Wood, Subsea7 and OneSubsea.

The ETAP facility supports approximately 350 full-time jobs, a mix of BP staff and contractors. Of these 270 are offshore and 80 onshore support roles.

ETAP has been operating for 27 years.

Murlach is the energy firm’s sixth major upstream oil and gas project of 2025.

Together, the six projects add around 150,000 boed peak net production, contributing to BP’s target to deliver an additional 250,000 boed by the end of 2027.

“Murlach is the sixth start-up for BP in 2025 and marks another important milestone in our plan to deliver 10 major upstream oil and gas projects by the end of 2027,” said Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president of projects.

“These projects reflect BP’s strength in safely increasing production to supply energy to meet global demand, while maintaining a relentless focus on shareholder returns. They also highlight our focus on efficient delivery, with four starting up ahead of schedule.”

Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President of BP North Sea at the firm's Aberdeen HQ. © Supplied by Kath Flannery/DC Tho
Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President of BP North Sea.

Doris Reiter, senior vice president of bp North Sea, said: “A key focus for BP in the North Sea is to identify opportunities that can be developed competitively using existing infrastructure to effectively manage established oil and gas hubs for the entirety of their lifespan. Murlach serves as another great example of this.

“It’s also testament to the skill and dedication of the bp team, our co-venturer Neo Next Energy, and supply chain colleagues.”

The redevelopment included drilling two new wells, adding subsea equipment, reusing some existing kit, and making topside changes to the ETAP central processing facility.

BP rival shell Shell operated the field, previously called Skua, from 2001 until it was decommissioned in late 2004.

Its redevelopment is expected to recover around 26 million barrels of oil and 602 million cubic metres of gas.

BP acquired the licence along with joint venture partner NEO Energy – now known as Neo Next  which holds a 20% stake in the project – as part of the 30th licensing round after Shell had relinquished it.

BP won approval to develop the scheme under a “fast track” program led by Kwasi Kwarteng during his brief stint as chancellor.

