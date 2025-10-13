The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

Serica Energy in $232m acquisition of BP North Sea assets

The proposed acquisition comprises a 32% non-operated working interest in the P111 licence and adjacent P2544 licence.

October 13th 2025, 7:49 am
2 min read
The Culzean gas field.© Supplied by TotalEnergies
The Culzean gas field.
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Serica Energy has signed a $232 million (£173.5m) agreement to acquire the entirety of BP’s stake in the P111 and P2544 licences, located in the UK Central North Sea.

The proposed acquisition comprises a 32% non-operated working interest in the P111 licence, containing the Culzean gas condensate field, and P2544, an exploration licence adjacent to the P111 licence.

The Culzean field, operated by TotalEnergies, is currently the largest single producing gas field in the UK North Sea. As per the terms of the joint operating agreement between the Culzean field partners, the acquisition is subject to a pre-emption period which runs for 30 days.

Serica chief executive officer Chris Cox said: “Should this transaction be complete, it would deliver a step-change for Serica, adding material production and cash flows from the largest producing gas field in the UK. Culzean is a world-class asset, delivering gas from a modern platform with exceptionally high uptime and low emissions.”

Serica is also considering a new acquisition facility, which would be refinanced via increased debt facilities to reflect the company’s larger, more diversified and cash generative asset base, inclusive of the Prax and Culzean acquisitions, which Serica estimates would support a larger borrowing base.

Culzean field partners TotalEnergies and NEO NEXT have the option to acquire BP’s stake in the licences on the same terms as those agreed by Serica.

Completion is subject, inter alia, to the waiver of the aforementioned pre-emption rights.

Serica Energy continues North Sea acquisitions

In September, Serica Energy also announced a $25.6m (£19m) deal to buy the North Sea assets owned by the failed Prax Group from administrators.

Assets as part of the deal include the Lancaster field, West of Shetland, as well as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fields and the Shetland gas plant.

Prax had been in the process of buying the GLA fields and the gas plant from Total Energies when it collapsed into administration.

Prax, owned by disgraced husband and wife team Sanjeev and Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, had previously snapped up Lancaster, owned by E&P firm Hurricane Energy, for £250m in 2023.

In a statement at the time, Cox said: “This transaction represents a further step in the delivery of our growth strategy – it diversifies our portfolio, increases our reserves and resources, and enhances near-term cashflows at an attractive valuation.”

 

