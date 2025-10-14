BP expects higher upstream production ahead of Q3 results

BP expects its upstream production to increase compared to Q2, as the company released its trading update.

In previous guidance, the energy company predicted lower upstream output than in the second quarter, where it produced approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.

According to BP, which will release its full quarterly update in early November, Brent crude oil prices averaged $69.13 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $67.88 per barrel in the second quarter.

$100m reduction in gas and low-carbon revenue

The company anticipates a $100 million (£75.2m) reduction in revenue from its gas and low-carbon segment compared to the previous quarter.

It attributed this to lower U.S. gas prices, which averaged $3.07 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in Q3, down from $3.44 in Q2.

Meanwhile, BP expects its refining indicator margin to rise to $15.80 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $11.90 in the second. It characterised its gas trading performance as “average.”

The improved refining margins are projected to contribute an additional $300m (£225.8m) to $400m (£301.1m) to BP’s quarterly results.

However, this gain will be partially offset by regulatory compliance costs and an unexpected shutdown at its Whiting refinery in the United States, which was impacted by flooding.

BP also indicated that its net debt will remain largely unchanged from the previous quarter’s level of $26 billion (£22.6bn).

BP sells North Sea assets

Elsewhere, Serica Energy signed a $232m (£173.5m) agreement to acquire the entirety of BP’s stake in the P111 and P2544 licences, located in the UK Central North Sea.

The proposed acquisition comprises a 32% non-operated working interest in the P111 licence, containing the Culzean gas condensate field, and P2544, an exploration licence adjacent to the P111 licence.

The Culzean field, operated by TotalEnergies, is currently the largest single producing gas field in the UK North Sea.