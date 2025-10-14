BP expects higher upstream production ahead of Q3 results

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP expects higher upstream production ahead of Q3 results

When BP releases its Q3 results in November, it expects higher upstream production but weaker oil trading.

October 14th 2025, 7:47 am
2 min read
Picture shows BP sign© Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire
Picture shows BP sign
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

BP expects its upstream production to increase compared to Q2, as the company released its trading update.

In previous guidance, the energy company predicted lower upstream output than in the second quarter, where it produced approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.

According to BP, which will release its full quarterly update in early November, Brent crude oil prices averaged $69.13 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $67.88 per barrel in the second quarter.

$100m reduction in gas and low-carbon revenue

The company anticipates a $100 million (£75.2m) reduction in revenue from its gas and low-carbon segment compared to the previous quarter.

It attributed this to lower U.S. gas prices, which averaged $3.07 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in Q3, down from $3.44 in Q2.

Meanwhile, BP expects its refining indicator margin to rise to $15.80 per barrel in the third quarter, up from $11.90 in the second. It characterised its gas trading performance as “average.”

The improved refining margins are projected to contribute an additional $300m (£225.8m) to $400m (£301.1m) to BP’s quarterly results.

However, this gain will be partially offset by regulatory compliance costs and an unexpected shutdown at its Whiting refinery in the United States, which was impacted by flooding.

BP also indicated that its net debt will remain largely unchanged from the previous quarter’s level of $26 billion (£22.6bn).

BP sells North Sea assets

Elsewhere, Serica Energy signed a $232m (£173.5m) agreement to acquire the entirety of BP’s stake in the P111 and P2544 licences, located in the UK Central North Sea.

The proposed acquisition comprises a 32% non-operated working interest in the P111 licence, containing the Culzean gas condensate field, and P2544, an exploration licence adjacent to the P111 licence.

The Culzean field, operated by TotalEnergies, is currently the largest single producing gas field in the UK North Sea.

Tags