Ken Gilmartin steps down as Wood CEO

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Ken Gilmartin steps down as Wood CEO

The move comes as the company is set to be taken over by Sidara, who will be looking to install their own leadership.

October 15th 2025, 4:00 pm
2 min read
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.© Supplied by Wood
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Ken Gilmartin will step down as CEO of Aberdeen’s Wood Group as part of its takeover by Middle Eastern rival Sidara.

Gilmartin will stay in his role until the upcoming shareholder vote on the Sidara deal on 12 November.

The decision to stay in post is set to support an orderly transition, and at the end of his tenure, he will resign as a director of the company’s board.

Gilmartin joined Wood four years ago in 2021, starting as its chief operating officer. He was promoted to CEO in July 2022 to replace outgoing CEO Robin Watson.

When he joined Wood, the company was still dealing with mixed market conditions, in part due to pressures from the Covid pandemic that were still being felt.

The year he took on the CEO job, he announced a refreshed strategy for the company, targeting priority markets across energy and looking to leverage its “competitive strengths”.

However, the years of his tenure have not been easy for the company, leading Gilmartin to make a “difficult announcement” at the start of the year due to a disappointing financial performance in 2024.

The end of his tenure is marked by a planned acquisition of the Aberdeen-based company by Sidara.

After an unsuccessful takeover attempt last year, the two companies agreed a deal in August, which will see Sidara pay around £216 million, or 30p per share, for Wood.

This was a far cry from the $1.65bn, or 205p per share, valuation made in 2024.

In part, this came down to changing fortunes for the company, with the Financial Conduct Authority launching an investigation into the firm.

Reacting to the news, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty said: “This is arguably not a huge surprise given the impending takeover by Sidara, with the integration of the two firms meaning that Sidara execs will be calling the shots.”

Iain Torrens named interim CEO

Iain Torrens, currently Wood’s interim group chief financial officer, will take on the role of CEO with effect from Ken’s departure.

Torrens was appointed to replace the previous CFO, Arvind Balan, who resigned this year over concerns he had incorrectly described his professional qualifications.

Iain Torren, Wood interim chief financial officer. © Supplied by Wood
Iain Torrens, Wood interim chief financial officer.

A process is now underway to identify a new CFO.

Wood chairman Roy Franklin said: “Since joining the company earlier this year, Iain has demonstrated experience, leadership and decisiveness to guide the business through a very challenging period. The board is confident he is well-placed to lead the company into its next chapter.

And Torrens added: “My immediate priority is delivering our full year 2024 audited accounts and half year 2025 results so we can move forward with clarity. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support our people, drive performance, and strengthen client confidence as we shape a resilient, growth-focused future for Wood.”

Tags