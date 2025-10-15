Ken Gilmartin steps down as Wood CEO

Ken Gilmartin will step down as CEO of Aberdeen’s Wood Group as part of its takeover by Middle Eastern rival Sidara.

Gilmartin will stay in his role until the upcoming shareholder vote on the Sidara deal on 12 November.

The decision to stay in post is set to support an orderly transition, and at the end of his tenure, he will resign as a director of the company’s board.

Gilmartin joined Wood four years ago in 2021, starting as its chief operating officer. He was promoted to CEO in July 2022 to replace outgoing CEO Robin Watson.

When he joined Wood, the company was still dealing with mixed market conditions, in part due to pressures from the Covid pandemic that were still being felt.

The year he took on the CEO job, he announced a refreshed strategy for the company, targeting priority markets across energy and looking to leverage its “competitive strengths”.

However, the years of his tenure have not been easy for the company, leading Gilmartin to make a “difficult announcement” at the start of the year due to a disappointing financial performance in 2024.

The end of his tenure is marked by a planned acquisition of the Aberdeen-based company by Sidara.

After an unsuccessful takeover attempt last year, the two companies agreed a deal in August, which will see Sidara pay around £216 million, or 30p per share, for Wood.

This was a far cry from the $1.65bn, or 205p per share, valuation made in 2024.

In part, this came down to changing fortunes for the company, with the Financial Conduct Authority launching an investigation into the firm.

Reacting to the news, Panmure Liberum director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty said: “This is arguably not a huge surprise given the impending takeover by Sidara, with the integration of the two firms meaning that Sidara execs will be calling the shots.”

Iain Torrens named interim CEO

Iain Torrens, currently Wood’s interim group chief financial officer, will take on the role of CEO with effect from Ken’s departure.

Torrens was appointed to replace the previous CFO, Arvind Balan, who resigned this year over concerns he had incorrectly described his professional qualifications.

© Supplied by Wood

A process is now underway to identify a new CFO.

Wood chairman Roy Franklin said: “Since joining the company earlier this year, Iain has demonstrated experience, leadership and decisiveness to guide the business through a very challenging period. The board is confident he is well-placed to lead the company into its next chapter.

And Torrens added: “My immediate priority is delivering our full year 2024 audited accounts and half year 2025 results so we can move forward with clarity. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support our people, drive performance, and strengthen client confidence as we shape a resilient, growth-focused future for Wood.”