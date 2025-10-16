Exclusive: How reforming energy windfall tax could unlock £41bn – and what that means for our region

The oil and gas industry says it can keep paying a windfall tax AND unlock billions of pounds to invest in Aberdeen – but only if Prime Minister Keir Starmer is prepared to change course.

The offer sounds simple: Reform the tax on energy profits and big companies will invest a whopping £41 billion.

It’s a big number but what does that mean in practice?

Firstly, industry body Offshore Energies UK says the current tax policy – the Energy Profits Levy – will squeeze the life out of the industry in five years.

If Chancellor Rachel Reeves is prepared to make the tweaks, OEUK says she will get £12bn in additional tax receipts to spend on schools, hospitals and strengthening the economy by 2050.

Jobs protected offshore and on the high street

Beyond that, the £41bn could mean a lot to a city like Aberdeen and a wider region so reliant on energy.

It means dozens of new offshore projects to increase domestic energy security. In turn, that supports onshore jobs in manufacturing, the supply chain and fabrication yards.

It keeps services going with catering, health and safety training, and so on.

© Supplied by Sophie Farquharson/D

The argument then follows that shops stay open in Aberdeen and commuter towns, taxis keep getting business and the city has a secure future – all while industry tries to invest in more renewable energy.

Critics of the windfall tax – brought in when prices were much higher – say it is responsible for risking the loss of 1,000 direct and indirect jobs every month.

Supply chain firms are already racking up losses – 100 at Beam in Westhill, 45 at Well-Safe Solutions and 250 at Harbour Energy, all recently.

David Whitehouse, the chief executive of OEUK, spelled out his position in letters to the prime minister and to the chancellor, both seen by the P&J.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

“Today, we are witnessing an accelerated decline in domestic offshore oil and gas activity,” he writes.

“This is undermining the value of a strategic national asset and supply chain capabilities needed for a successful homegrown energy future.

“Domestic oil and gas production has fallen by 40% in the last five years and is on course to halve again by 2030. This is an accelerated decline driven by policy.”

The intervention is all about building a case before the UK budget on November 26.

UK Budget showdown in November

That’s when Ms Reeves will have to make big decisions on the balance of tax and spending.

It’s already a political flashpoint as opposition parties, and the SNP Government at Holyrood, apply pressure.

But there are of course competing demands on Labour to ignore the campaigning voices of Aberdeen-based industry.

Environmental groups say encouraging more extraction of fossil fuels sends the wrong signals. They point to the battle over the Rosebank field off Shetland, and demands to account for all carbon emissions linked to every drop of oil extracted.

Addressing revised plans for Rosebank on Wednesday, Green party ex-leader Patrick Harvie said: “It would be outrageous climate vandalism.”

So what is this proposed tax alternative?

A permanent tax structure now – not in 2030

Mr Whitehouse wants a more permanent structure now, not in 2030, which will be predictable for business and respond to unusually high prices.

“Over time this will deliver an additional £137 billion in value to the UK economy,” he adds.

“More importantly, it will help to stem the loss of jobs and skills overseas, adding up to 23,000 jobs by 2030.”

His intervention comes one day after more than 100 supply firms wrote to the government warning about the impact of continued windfall taxes on business from Shetland to Aberdeen.

The tax was a recurring topic at the SNP conference in Aberdeen last weekend.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said no one in the city believes the industry can adopt Donald Trump’s mentality to “drill baby drill” for eternity.

But he said the country needs to protect offshore jobs now instead of speeding decline.

Harriet Cross, the Conservative MP for Gordon and Buchan, raised concerns in Westminster on Tuesday.

“Energy workers in north-east Scotland feel like they are on borrowed time,” she warned.

© Supplied by Kath Flannery/DC Tho

Lib Dems have also adopted a similar position.

Oil and gas worker Michael Turvey, a Lib Dem candidate in the north-east who co-wrote the new party policy, told the P&J: “The windfall tax on oil and gas profits was supposed to be temporary, but it has dragged on and frequent changes have made the UK’s one of the most unstable oil and gas fiscal regimes anywhere.

“Investors are walking away.”

‘The same as the NHS budget in Scotland’

The Labour government is keen to reflect what the current system brings in for public spending.

For example, the oil and gas sector is expected to contribute about £16bn tax receipts by 2030. That’s about the same as NHS Scotland’s annual budget.

A government spokesperson said: “We are taking a responsible approach that recognises the long-term role of the sector while exploring what follows the end of the Energy Profits Levy, so firms continue to invest and pay their fair share of tax.

“The oil and gas sector will be with us for decades to come, as we deliver a fair and orderly transition in the North Sea to drive growth and secure tens of thousands of skilled jobs, with the biggest ever investment in offshore wind and three first of a kind carbon capture and storage clusters.”

Meanwhile, the UK Labour government set up publicly owned investment company GB Energy to build a stronger industry and make a “just transition” – the term used to describe a fair deal for workers.

On Saturday, the P&J revealed the 17 local leaders who are going to try to make the city a renewable powerhouse with GB Energy.

It came one day after we revealed Aberdeen-born billionaire Sir Ian Wood is pledging £40 million to transform the industry.

The donation will be split equally between ETZ Ltd and Opportunity North East to help accelerate the region’s transition to renewables and create more jobs.

This sum could potentially double in the next four years, with the SNP and Scottish Labour parties promising to match the funding if either of them win the Holyrood election in May.