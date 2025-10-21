The first word in energy - App Image
OIL & GAS

Policy above politics, a plea for common sense

We need to be pragmatic about our global impact. The UK contributes less than 1% of worldwide CO2 emissions

Mark Stewart
3 min read
October 21st 2025, 6:00 am
The Chancellor’s Autumn Budget is looming and the UK energy sector bracing for changes to the windfall tax. One thing has become abundantly clear: the energy strategy cannot continue lurching from one party-political cycle to the next.

Recent signals from the Labour Party conference suggest a potential softening on oil and gas alongside a promised North Sea Strategy. But these incremental shifts fail to address the fundamental problem plaguing UK energy policy: short-termism.

At a recent Johnston Carmichael ‘Leaders in Energy’ roundtable in Aberdeen, industry executives reached a striking consensus. There was a clear and urgent call for the UK to adopt an energy public-private partnership (PPP) that transcends political cycles.

Above the short term
In just ten years, the UK has cycled through a revolving door of energy ministers and secretaries, each with competing priorities. This political musical chairs has paralysed investment and created profound uncertainty.

What is needed is an energy equivalent to the Bank of England. We need an institution that stands above political cycles, providing stable policy direction, regardless of which party controls Westminster.

International investors are watching closely. Sovereign wealth funds from Asia and the Middle East have billions earmarked for Scotland’s energy infrastructure. But they are hesitating, due to policy unpredictability. Without certainty, these investments will flow elsewhere.

Comprehensive planning

This is not just about energy in isolation. Scotland’s ports stand ready to create thousands of jobs in offshore wind, but success depends on comprehensive infrastructure planning. Housing, transportation, education and healthcare must all align with energy development to unlock regional growth.

Norway demonstrates how effective long-term planning can work. Despite a 78% tax rate on oil and gas profits, investment continues to flow because of policy predictability and visible public benefits.

The result? Nearly 90% hydroelectric power generation, 95% EV adoption, and continued export revenue. And this all comes with broad societal support.

The UK offers a stark contrast. We have an Energy Profits Levy viewed as punitive, with revenues diverted to short-term budget gaps and a grid so inadequate we pay wind farms not to generate power.

We need to be pragmatic about our global impact. The UK contributes less than 1% of worldwide CO2 emissions. The US, India and China combined provide more than 50%.

The UK has impressive progress cutting emissions by over 50% since 1990. But our strategy must balance climate ambition with economic reality and international context.

Need for solutions

The world remains 80% dependent on fossil fuels, while energy demand continues to rise. The explosion of AI and data centres only accelerates this trend. Without addressing this global reality, UK policies risk being merely symbolic gestures rather than effective solutions.

Hydrocarbons will remain essential for decades. The real question is finding the right balance: supporting our oil and gas industry, while scaling renewables, hydrogen, CCUS and nuclear infrastructure.

The path forward is clear: abandon arbitrary net zero deadlines and focus on fundamentals. We need a grid that can integrate renewables, reforms to decouple electricity prices from gas, hydrogen networks connected to ScotWind and northern freeports and a comprehensive national infrastructure plan that addresses energy, housing, transport and skills together.

A public-private energy framework that stands above political cycles would provide the stability that investors crave and the momentum our infrastructure desperately needs. This is not ideological – it’s common sense. Energy security, sustainability and economic growth depend on it.

Industry leaders are ready with ideas, capital and commitment – they just need policy certainty.

With the right framework, the UK can demonstrate that sustainability and profitability do not compete, but rather they complement. Our energy future demands better than the political rollercoaster.

Mark Stewart is the Partner and Head of Energy, Infrastructure and Sustainability at accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael

