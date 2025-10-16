The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

Planned protests as controversial Rosebank oilfield climate impact released

Protesters are due to amass outside parliament to protest the Rosebank development, as the climate impact could be 50 times higher than originally published.

October 16th 2025, 2:16 pm
2 min read
London protestors target Norwegian embassy following Equinor results Date; 07/02/2024© Supplied by Uplift/Stop Rosebank
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

The UK government has launched a public consultation on the controversial Rosebank oil field decision after developer Equinor released an updated environmental impact.

It comes after developers of the Rosebank oil field said around 250 million tonnes of planet-warming gas would be released into the atmosphere by oil products from the field.

This figure is 50 times more than the original figure given by Equinor, as the UK’s largest untapped oil field looks to get the green light.

The new environmental impact was required as a court ruled that the consent grants were “unlawful” and a more detailed version was needed, this time to take into account downstream emissions.

After submitting the assessment to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (Opred) in September, Equinor said it was “fully committed” to advancing the project, which is estimated to require £2.2 billion in investment and create employment for 4,000 people.

Rosebank controversy continues

Rosebank is an oil and gas field about 80 miles north west of Shetland and had been given the green light in 2023, before environmental campaigners won a legal battle, which subsequently led to a change to the assessment of the environmental impact.

The public consultation will last until 20 November, based on the new information submitted by Equinor, before making a fresh decision to reject or approve Rosebank soon after.

Campaigners from Fossil Free London and the Stop Rosebank Coalition will host a demonstration against the Rosebank oilfield this Saturday (18 October) outside the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) offices in London.

They’ll be joined by a range of speakers, including Green Party leader Zack Polanski, with hundreds of attendees expected.

Fossil Free London to demonstrate against plans

Fossil Free London has also formally announced plans to have a presence outside DESNZ each day Parliament is sitting, until the final decision is made.

Director of Fossil Free London Robin Wells said: “In the face of this decision on the biggest undeveloped oilfield in the North Sea, we must be crystal clear. Rosebank will be the defining test of this government’s climate promise. As wildfires blazed and people baked in their homes this year, we are staring down the barrel of climate collapse that could cost billions of lives.

“Our message to Starmer, Reeves and Miliband is definitive: for the UK people, for the world – stop Rosebank,” she added.

 

