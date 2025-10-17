Petrofac restructuring wipes out existing shareholder residual value

After Petrofac secured a further extension to a key creditor agreement in October, it confirmed that the restructuring will result in no residual value being retained by existing shareholders.

The oilfield services company has been working to revive a restructuring plan and shore up its balance sheet.

A so-called lock-up agreement with certain bondholders, investors and creditors had been extended until 30 November after Petrofac extended its debt standstill.

It had teased the possibility of no residual value being retained as it “continued to advance” more than one route to implement the restructuring earlier in October, and after input from funding parties and key creditors, Petrofac confirmed this would be the case.

Petrofac released a statement explaining that the company “remains focused on completing the restructuring in the shortest possible time and by the end of November 2025.”

The statement said it has made “very good progress” towards implementation, and expects to shortly conclude a lock-up agreement in “respect of the identified implementation route, which will support the Group’s operational capability and ongoing delivery.”

Petrofac in agreement with Saipem and Samsung E&A

This movement comes on the back of an agreement with Saipem and Samsung E&A, which had been hampering the financial restructure from proceeding.

In May, the UK’s High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding as part of a rescue deal.

However, Samsung and Saipem successfully challenged the restructure in the Court of Appeal, forcing Petrofac to further extend its debt standstill.

The disagreement between Saipem and Samsung relates to a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

The work did not pan out as intended, and Thai Oil launched arbitration. The project, announced back in 2018, was supposed to increase daily crude throughput from 275,000 barrels to 400,000 barrels.

In Justice Marcus Smith’s ruling, he assumed $1.5 billion for the three joint venture partners: Samsung, Saipem and Petrofac. The judge noted it was a matter of “broad indifference” for Thai Oil, which is not involved in the Petrofac restructuring.