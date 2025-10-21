The first word in energy - App Image
Petrofac warns of restructuring delays

Without providing details, it said a “change in circumstances” could affect its current timeline.

October 21st 2025, 8:00 am Updated: October 21st 2025, 8:00 am
Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Oil and gas services company Petrofac has warned of potential delays to its planned restructuring.

In a stock market update, the group warned of “a change in circumstances relating to certain stakeholders,” adding that this could impact the timing and potentially the deliverability of the restructuring.

Without providing further details, Petrofac added that discussions are taking place and will provide more information when it is able.

Recent years have not been easy for Petrofac as it became entangled in a corruption scandal over two former executives paying bribes in the United Arab Emirates in 2024.

Additionally, Petrofac’s books have not been as healthy as they once were, and share prices slumped following the COVID pandemic.

A decision to defer publishing its audited annual results for 2024 has also resulted the halt of shares trading for the company as well, adding to its list of concerns.

The oilfield services company has been pursuing a cost-cutting restructuring plan with lenders in order to bring its books back into the black

The UK High Court approved the company’s plans to raise $355 million (£280m) in funding in May, but the plan met with opposition from Saipem and Samsung E&A over a clean fuels project at a Thai Oil refinery.

However, Petrofac was able to reach an agreement with the two.

The company has been working towards the announcement of a lock-up agreement with certain bondholders, investors and creditors as part of the restructuring.

Petrofac secured an extension until 30 November to a key creditor agreement this month, but warned that a planned restructuring will result in no residual value being retained by existing shareholders.

