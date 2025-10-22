The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas

Who is the Swiss enigma eyeing up the Lindsey oil refinery?

As the elusive potential saviour continues to berate the government, we examine the man behind the bid.

October 22nd 2025, 7:00 am Updated: October 22nd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Aerial photo of Prax Lindsey oil refinery.© Supplied by Altrad Group
The Lindsey oil refinery on the Humber
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Marc Amram has expressed deep interest in purchasing the failed Prax oil refinery in Lincolnshire, but who is he, and could a self-proclaimed investor with two dissolved Swiss luxury brand companies truly run an oil refinery?

According to Companies House, Amram has been a director at two companies, Swiss Luxury Investments and Swiss Luxury Brands, both incorporated in 2017 and dissolved just over a year later in November 2018.

Fellow director of both companies, David Mapley, was also the director of dissolved Bergerac Wine Ltd at the same address in London.

From Swiss luxury brands to running an oil refinery

Despite his ventures in Swiss luxury brands, Amram has turned his attention to the Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire.

An unnamed consortium expressed its readiness to make a formal offer to secure the future of the refinery, including the “420 or so full-time jobs at the site and 205 contractors, while also protecting £250m in unpaid taxes to the HMRC by Prax Group and more than £1bn potential overall liability to taxpayers”.

In making this announcement, he urged the government to reconsider its position on the sale of the site. Amram would like the government to own the facility, with a private body running the Lincolnshire facility.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) issued a letter to the group this week, doubling down on its decision not to intervene in the bid process, leaving it in the hands of the Official Receiver.

In response, the investment group expressed “profound” disappointment, adding: “To abandon this facility at such a pivotal moment for the UK’s energy transition is short-sighted and risks further undermining domestic fuel resilience.”

Reform back Amram as a ‘credible bidder’

He has also claimed that special managers from FTI Consulting, overseeing the refinery on behalf of the Official Receiver, have withheld key information despite repeated requests, something which the Insolvency Service has rejected.

Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice and the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, have praised the potential bid and in a joint statement issued in September made clear their belief Amram is a “credible international bidder, keen and ready to acquire the whole of Lindsey Oil Refinery to invest in its potential and protect the jobs at the refinery, and those indirectly dependent on it”.

Amram has appointed James Ascott as a representative to lead due diligence and obtain the critical financial and operational data necessary to prepare a full proposal.

Speaking on a Facebook post, Ascott said: “Amram has assembled a team of international experts in finance, engineering, and industrial operations, ready to make Lindsey more efficient, sustainable, and resilient — without using taxpayer money.”

Energy Voice has reached out to James Ascott for clarity on Marc Amram’s ambitions for the oil refinery and who would be part of the consortium.

DESNZ says decision in hands of Official Receiver

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “Our thoughts are with the workers, their families and the community who have been badly let down by Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery’s owners.”

Shanks explained that the Official Receiver has made the “independent decision in order to provide employees with as much notice as possible, while concluding the sales process in the coming weeks.”

He added that the majority of the workforce will be retained beyond the end of October and the Official Receiver is “independently assessing potential bids for the future of the refinery and its assets and has made clear he will continue to work with all bidders with credible and deliverable proposals.”

DESNZ also explained that the latest redundancies reflects the fact that the offers put forward “did not provide a deliverable transaction” that would see a return to refining operations in the near term which would require all employees to be retained.

Forced into liquidation with no credible buyer found, the Prax-owned Lindsey oil refinery has been in free fall since June.

The Humber refinery, which supplied 10% of the UK’s domestically produced fuel, stopped production in August after Prax Group went into administration in June 2025.

