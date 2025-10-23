Hunting warns of third-quarter disruptions from EMEA restructuring

Engineering group Hunting has warned of trading disruptions in the third quarter of the year due to its planned restructuring across the EMEA region.

According to a third-quarter 2025 trading update, the company has been progressing its restructuring within the region, which aims to deliver $11 million of savings per year by June 2026.

The restructuring saw Hunting close down its Fordoun oil country tubular goods (OCTG) facility its Badentoy site near Portlethen in Aberdeenshire and move its manufacturing operations to a new location in Dubai.

Facilities were also closed in the Netherlands and Norway.

The update added that Hunting’s EBITDA for the year up to 30 September was around $100.5m, up 15% year on year.

This was driven by a roughly $416.4m in its sales order book. The company added that its balance sheet remains strong with net assets of approximately $907m.

Hunting added that it has total liquidity of $336.5m with which to pursue acquisition-focused growth. The update noted that the company directors continue to examine a range of bolt-on acquisition opportunities.

In addition, it said that its subsea technologies segment delivered better results across the third quarter as orders for ExxonMobil Guyana and TPAO in the Black Sea were progressed.

In addition, having bought UK-based Flexible Engineered Solutions (FES) Group in a £50m deal this year, Hunting expects the company to contribute $3m to its EBITDA result for 2025.

Hunting chief executive Jim Johnson commented: “The encouraging performance at the half year has continued into the third quarter with Hunting delivering a 15% year-on-year increase in its year-to-date EBITDA thanks to trading within the OCTG product group.

“The integration of FES has continued in the quarter with strong cross selling opportunities being identified, above those anticipated at the time of acquisition.

“Our balance sheet remains strong, coupled with a robust year-end cash projection and Hunting retains c.$336.5m of liquidity available to pursue growth opportunities, while also balancing these with increased shareholder returns. Management is also continuing to review high quality acquisition opportunities, with a focus on subsea and well completions.”