Petrofac has filed for administration, but its subsidiary companies are continuing their operations.

Over the last 12 months, Petrofac has stressed the importance of work from Adnoc and TenneT.

Winning and executing on those Middle Eastern projects has only become more important, since TenneT cancelled its contract last week.

In August, Petrofac CEO Tareq Kawash said the company’s operational capability remains intact. “We have secured new contract awards and have a strong pipeline of future opportunities.”

Petrofac said it had won two new contracts with Adnoc, a $330mn EPC contract for a gas compressor at Habshan and a $1.2bn contract for gas production facilities at Das Island. It also secured $500m in new orders under its asset solutions unit.

Its contracts with Adnoc have not always been immune. In April 2020, Adnoc cancelled the $1.65 billion contract awarded for the Dalma project, only two months after signing up Petrofac and Sapura Energy.

The Abu Dhabi-based company also imposed a moratorium on new contracts with Petrofac as a result of an anti-corruption investigation. In March 2022, Adnoc welcomed Petrofac back into the fold.

Going concern

In June, Moody’s predicted Petrofac would likely continue to carry out work in the case of bankruptcy, rather than being liquidated. The ratings agency put Petrofac’s debt at $845mn and forecast negative EBITDA and negative free cash flow.

However, Petrofac has a strong position in the market and deep engineering capacity. Calling in the administrators will act to unnerve employees, who will doubtless be considering options at other companies. But for now, the company will continue to service its contracts.

According to some Middle Eastern sources, the company may even be winning new work.

Trade Arabia has reported Petrofac submitted the lowest bid for a water injection plant in Kuwait. Its offer of $1.47bn was lower than the $1.5bn from India’s Larsen and Toubro (L&T). The report said there had initially been seven bidders in the frame.

Kuwait needs the work to be carried out on time and on budget, as it is struggling to sustain its oil production.

Petrofac has struggled to deliver some of its historic E&C contracts, most notably on Thai Oil. This became a major sticking point in its restructuring, although it did manage to reach a deal with its two partners in September.

Petrofac executives will have been feeling the pressure to win work. The company needs to be able to execute on its commitments, or it will be storing up more trouble for the future.

The loss of the TenneT contract was sufficient to tip the company into administration. It must deliver on its Middle Eastern commitments as it goes back to its roots.