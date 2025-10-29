The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Oil & Gas

North Sea supply chain in ‘precarious position’ after Petrofac administration

Analysts warn Petrofac's administration poses a "headache" for the UK government.

October 29th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: October 29th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Petrofac is the duty holder for several North Sea assets, including EnQuest's Kittiwake platform
Mathew Perry

Reporter

Analysts and offshore industry figures have warned that Petrofac’s collapse into administration poses significant problems for the wider supply chain.

The global energy services giant entered administration earlier this week, and its shares have been delisted from the London stock market.

Petrofac’s struggles stem back to a series of bribery and corruption investigations between 2017 and 2021, which led to years of mounting financial losses.

While the Aberdeen-based company attempted a restructure, its plans fell apart after Dutch firm TenneT cancelled an offshore wind services contract last week.

Now, industry figures are expressing concerns over the potential impact of Petrofac’s collapse on North Sea supply chain firms.

Petrofac poses ‘headache’ for UK government

Panmure Liberum director and research analyst Ashley Kelty said Petrofac’s status as a legal duty holder for North Sea assets poses a “headache” for the UK government.

Petrofac provides personnel for several North Sea platforms for firms including Shell, BP, EnQuest and Ithaca Energy.

The oil and gas analyst said fields which Petrofac manages “may have to be shut down” in the event the firm can no longer trade.

Shell's Clipper platform in the UK North Sea. © Supplied by Shell
Shell’s Clipper platform in the North Sea.

“While the [Petrofac] board have made many mistakes, the challenging backdrop of the incoherent UK energy policy and fiscal regime have only exacerbated some of the problems that the company faced,” Kelty added.

“We can only hope that this serves as a timely reminder to the Government ministers of the negative connotations of policy missteps.”

Kelty also said he expects Petrofac’s business to be “broken up” during the administration process, “as there are no obvious buyers for the overall business”.

However, Kelty said he expects to see buyer interest in either Petrofac’s UK-based asset solutions business or its Gulf-based engineering and construction division.

Supply chain concerns amid Petrofac fallout

Meanwhile, industry figures have told Energy Voice that they are concerned about the wider impacts on the supply chain from Petrofac’s collapse.

Integrity ISS chief executive Stuart Charles Sinclair said the administration has placed Petrofac and the wider Aberdeen supply chain in an “extremely precarious position”.

“The company’s collapse, particularly following failed restructuring, signals financial instability that could spread throughout the supply chain,” Sinclair said.

© Supplied by Stripe Communications
The current Integrity ISS headquarters in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

“Smaller and medium-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable to large-scale insolvencies, as they may lack the financial reserves to absorb losses from non-payment.”

Alongside concerns over policy and poor project visibility in the North Sea, Sinclair also expressed fears that Petrofac employees could be at risk of losing their jobs.

“While Petrofac’s operating entities were meant to continue trading, the risk of significant job losses is a primary concern, with thousands of jobs in Scotland potentially at risk,” he said.

BBM Solicitors director Eric Baijal said he is concerned for the “contractors and many smaller services and support businesses who relied on Petrofac”.

“Some have large debtor balances with Petrofac. It remains to be seen how much, if any of these, will be recoverable,” Baijal.

Petrofac’s struggles could also affect many supply chain firms internationally.

JST Group chief executive Derek Stamp said his firm, which operates in the Thai oil and gas market, has previously worked for Petrofac.

Stamp said Petrofac has “been struggling for over five years” with the company now “finally facing the music”.

“This is going to have a tremendous negative impact on countless contractors and sub-contractors — the ones who won’t get the headlines or the protection when the losses start to roll in,” he said.

Unions call for ‘long-term plan’ for Petrofac

Elsewhere, the Unite trade union has called for the UK government and other parties to “work together to ensure a stable long-term future for the company’s workforce”.

The union said it understands that “prospective buyers are already lining up to take it over”, with Petrofac’s UK business boasting “a highly skilled workforce and plenty of work in the pipeline”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “There is no reason why the UK branch of Petrofac should not carry on successfully under new ownership without any negative impact on jobs, and that is what I expect to happen.

“Of course, our members have concerns when the company which owns their employer falls into administration, and Unite will be monitoring all ongoing developments extremely closely.

“It is now essential that everyone works together to ensure a successful transition and a stable long-term future for the company’s workforce.”

