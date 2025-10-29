Adura takes $650m hit on Equinor’s books

As the Norwegian state-backed oil firm, Equinor, combined its UK oil and gas assets with Shell, its finances took a nine-figure hit.

Equinor revealed in its third quarter results that the assets held for sale to form the Aberdeen-based independent joint venture, Adura, cost it £650 million (or £492.21m).

The firm is set to offload its currently operating Mariner and Buzzard assets, as well as the UK’s largest untapped oil field, Rosebank, as part of the UK combination with Shell.

The two firms announced plans to form the UK’s largest producer late last year and have held strong on their forecast that Adura will open its doors by the end of 2025.

Partner Shell is set to release its third-quarter numbers on Thursday, with an expectation that the firm will absorb a similar cost.

Equinor told shareholders that “the majority of the required approvals are obtained” for Adura to open its doors on time..

The firm held true to its previous reports that the assets set to be transferred to its 50% owned UK offshoot were valued at $7.87m.

Equinor had previously reported the liabilities directly associated with its assets have been held for a sale amount of $903 million (£667.05m).

Dwindling returns as Equinor pockets near $6bn

These costs came as the state oil firm’s net operating income took a 10% dip year-on-year.

However, the firm still took home $5.27 billion in the third quarter and saw a 7% increase in revenues when compared to the same period in 2024.

Equinor paid an effective tax rate of 104.4 % in the third quarter, bringing its rate for the first nine months of the year to 80.6 %.

This is a significant jump from last year’s figures of 77.1 % and 70%, respectively.

The firm said that the UK’s energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, was partly to blame.

Equinor wrote: “The tax rate is also influenced by the derecognition of deferred tax assets and an impairment related to the joint venture agreement with Shell in the UK.”

Chancellor urged to take a look at ‘toxic Rosebank’

As to be expected, climate group Uplift took umbrage with the firm’s near $6bn profits for the quarter.

The group’s executive director, Tessa Khan, commented: “As the Chancellor desperately looks to raise tax revenue ahead of the Autumn Budget, Equinor is determined to develop its toxic Rosebank project at the taxpayer’s expense.”

She took aim at subsidies provided by the government to incentivise investment in the North Sea as a means of “sending over a billion pounds to Norway, which owns most of Rosebank’s oil via Equinor”.

“These profits are a wake-up call: the UK needs to get off expensive oil and gas as quickly as possible and put the interests of the public over companies that are determined to keep making money even as the world burns,” Khan added.