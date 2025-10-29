Adura takes $650m hit on Equinor’s books

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Adura takes $650m hit on Equinor’s books

Equinor absorbs Adura cost during disappointing third quarter.

October 29th 2025, 4:20 pm Updated: October 29th 2025, 4:20 pm
2 min read
Adura will set up shop in the Silver Fin building on Aberdeen's Union Street.© Supplied by Dale Murray/DCTM
Adura will set up shop in the Silver Fin building on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

As the Norwegian state-backed oil firm, Equinor, combined its UK oil and gas assets with Shell, its finances took a nine-figure hit.

Equinor revealed in its third quarter results that the assets held for sale to form the Aberdeen-based independent joint venture, Adura, cost it £650 million (or £492.21m).

The firm is set to offload its currently operating Mariner and Buzzard assets, as well as the UK’s largest untapped oil field, Rosebank, as part of the UK combination with Shell.

The two firms announced plans to form the UK’s largest producer late last year and have held strong on their forecast that Adura will open its doors by the end of 2025.

Partner Shell is set to release its third-quarter numbers on Thursday, with an expectation that the firm will absorb a similar cost.

Equinor told shareholders that “the majority of the required approvals are obtained” for Adura to open its doors on time..

The firm held true to its previous reports that the assets set to be transferred to its 50% owned UK offshoot were valued at $7.87m.

Equinor had previously reported the liabilities directly associated with its assets have been held for a sale amount of $903 million (£667.05m).

Dwindling returns as Equinor pockets near $6bn

These costs came as the state oil firm’s net operating income took a 10% dip year-on-year.

However, the firm still took home $5.27 billion in the third quarter and saw a 7% increase in revenues when compared to the same period in 2024.

Equinor paid an effective tax rate of 104.4 % in the third quarter, bringing its rate for the first nine months of the year to 80.6 %.

This is a significant jump from last year’s figures of 77.1 % and 70%, respectively.

The firm said that the UK’s energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, was partly to blame.

Equinor wrote: “The tax rate is also influenced by the derecognition of deferred tax assets and an impairment related to the joint venture agreement with Shell in the UK.”

Chancellor urged to take a look at ‘toxic Rosebank’

As to be expected, climate group Uplift took umbrage with the firm’s near $6bn profits for the quarter.

The group’s executive director, Tessa Khan, commented: “As the Chancellor desperately looks to raise tax revenue ahead of the Autumn Budget, Equinor is determined to develop its toxic Rosebank project at the taxpayer’s expense.”

She took aim at subsidies provided by the government to incentivise investment in the North Sea as a means of “sending over a billion pounds to Norway, which owns most of Rosebank’s oil via Equinor”.

“These profits are a wake-up call: the UK needs to get off expensive oil and gas as quickly as possible and put the interests of the public over companies that are determined to keep making money even as the world burns,” Khan added.

Tags