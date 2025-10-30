Shell has reported adjusted earnings of $5.4 billion (£4.1bn) for the third quarter of 2025, exceeding analyst expectations.

The oil and gas major said the result was supported by higher trading results, stronger upstream production and ongoing share buybacks.

The adjusted earnings rose from $4.3bn in the previous quarter and came in above analyst forecasts of around $5bn.

However, the Q3 result was down around 13% from $6.2bn a year earlier, reflecting softer oil and gas prices despite stronger trading performance.

The London-listed energy major said cash flow from operations rose to $12.2bn (£9.8bn) from $11.9bn (£9.6bn) in the prior quarter.

Meanwhile, free cash flow reached $10bn (£8bn), compared with $6.5bn (£5.3bn) in Q2.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said the results reflected “clear progress across our portfolio”.

He announced a further $3.5bn (£2.8bn) share buyback programme over the next three months, marking the sixteenth consecutive quarter of at least $3bn (£2.4bn) in buybacks.

Shell’s net debt decreased to $41.2bn (£33.2bn) from $43.2bn (£34.8bn), with gearing, including leases, standing at 18.8%.

The company paid $2.7bn (£2.2bn) in tax during the quarter.

Shell’s Q3 results by segment

Segment performance remained broadly positive for the supermajor.

Integrated Gas earnings increased to $2.1bn (£1.7bn), reflecting higher LNG volumes and stronger trading results.

Upstream earnings rose to $1.8bn (£1.5bn), supported by record production in Brazil and 20-year highs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Marketing delivered $1.3bn (£1bn), its second-highest quarterly contribution in more than a decade, driven by higher margins and seasonal demand.

Chemicals and Products rose to $0.6bn (£480m) on the back of improved refining margins and trading gains.

© Supplied by Shell

Renewables and Energy Solutions recorded $0.1bn (£80m), turning positive from breakeven in the previous quarter, as power trading margins improved.

The group said operational performance was driven by record output in Brazil, steady refining utilisation at 96% and higher LNG liquefaction volumes of 7.3 million tonnes, compared with 6.7 million tonnes in the second quarter.

For the first nine months of 2025, adjusted earnings stood at $15.1bn (£12.2bn), down from $21.5bn (£17.4bn) a year earlier.

This period included a charge of $509 million related to the UK Energy Profits Levy, which Shell said was partly offset by gains of $524 million from disposal of assets.

In the UK, Shell confirmed its combination with Equinor’s upstream assets to form Adura is expected to complete before the end of the year subject to regulatory approval.

Shell refocuses on oil and gas

Shell entered 2025 in a strong financial position but with questions over its direction and long-term strategy relating to its renewable and low-carbon investments.

The company reported adjusted earnings of around $9.8 billion for the first half of 2025, down roughly 30% on the same period in 2024, as weaker gas prices and softer trading margins weighed on performance.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter reached $11.9 billion, while capital expenditure and buybacks continued at pace.

After years of emphasising its low-carbon ambitions, Shell has shifted its focus back towards its core oil and gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses.

In late 2024 the company confirmed it would scale back new offshore wind investments and concentrate on projects offering faster returns.

Sawan has championed a “value over volume” strategy aimed at boosting returns and shareholder confidence following criticism that the firm was underperforming against its US rivals.

In the North Sea, Shell is consolidating operations and advancing new gas developments, including the Victory field west of Shetland, while progressing plans to combine its UK portfolio with Norwegian major Equinor under the Adura joint venture.

Both companies are in the process of resubmitting environmental approvals for the Jackdaw and Rosebank projects in North Sea following a landmark legal case.

Meanwhile, Shell continues to face climate litigation in the Netherlands and the potential threat of legal action from the Philippines over its alleged contribution to global warming.

Elsewhere, the supermajor has attracted persistent speculation over its future amid investor pressure to close the valuation gap with ExxonMobil and Chevron.

Shell has denied reports of merger talks with BP but has acknowledged that a move to shift its primary share listing from London to New York remains under consideration