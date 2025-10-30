TotalEnergies has reported adjusted net income of $6.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025, rising from $5.5bn in the previous quarter and supported by refining margins and gas trading.

The result was slightly below the $6.7bn recorded a year earlier, reflecting lower oil and gas prices despite stronger downstream and LNG performance.

Cash flow from operations reached $11.9bn, compared with $10.8bn in the prior quarter and $13.1bn a year ago. Free cash flow after capital expenditure stood at $4.8bn.

Hydrocarbon production averaged 2.45m barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), broadly stable from Q2 but down 3% year-on-year.

Brent crude averaged $83 per barrel during the period.

The Paris-headquartered group said it repurchased $2bn of shares during the quarter and confirmed an interim dividend of $0.80 per share.

Net debt fell to $23.5bn at the end of September, with gearing at 12.5%.

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said the results demonstrated resilience across the company’s portfolio, supported by “continued discipline in capital allocation and a balanced energy transition strategy”.

TotalEnergies said refining margins improved following maintenance shutdowns earlier in the year, while LNG trading benefited from demand growth in Asia.

The firm added that its integrated power segment continued to expand through new solar and battery projects in Europe and the United States.

Looking ahead, TotalEnergies said it expects to maintain hydrocarbon output of around 2.4m boepd in the fourth quarter, with downstream performance likely to moderate as refining margins normalise.

The company will publish its full-year 2025 results on 5 February 2026.

TotalEnergies North Sea

In the UK, TotalEnergies said it continued to meet Energy Profits Levy obligations on its North Sea operations and remains a partner in the 1.1 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm alongside SSE Renewables.

Industry speculation has suggested that TotalEnergies may be considering the sale of parts of its UK North Sea portfolio, although the company has not confirmed any formal divestment process.

The company is also progressing plans for the West of Orkney wind project and holds a 10% stake in a major carbon capture and storage scheme in Teesside and the Humber.