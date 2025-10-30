The Spirit Energy Barrow gas terminal has had a routine maintenance period extended by two weeks.

The terminal was due to come back online on 27 October after planned maintenance work began on 7 September 2025. The extension comes as extra checks surrounding a methanol leak are conducted.

A methanol leak, which occurred from a vent in the gas terminal that had isolation valves incorrectly locked open on 11 October, resulted in the fire service attending the site for 20 hours while a tanker arrived on scene to remove the substance.

According to Spirit Energy, the methanol leaked from the valve into a containment bund and has extended the shutdown while “it investigates what occurred”. They said production is currently scheduled to restart week commencing 10 November.

HSE keeping close eye on Spirit Energy

Spirit Energy has also been in hot water recently and was issued an improvement notice over asbestos concerns across its Central Processing Complex (CPC) platform in the East Irish Sea, in August.

The improvement notice stipulated that Spirit Energy had undertaken assessments and determined that there are asbestos-containing materials present.

However, it added that Spirit Energy has “failed to ensure a written plan has been prepared to identify adequate measures to manage risks and ensure the plan is regularly reviewed.”

The notice came under the control of Asbestos Regulations Act of 2012 and Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, with the compliance date due 7 November 2025.

In response to questions from Energy Voice at the time, a Spirit Energy spokesperson said: “We have established controls to identify and manage any potential asbestos risk at our sites.

“In this instance, the HSE identified opportunities to further enhance management of asbestos on our CPC platform in the East Irish Sea.”

The Aberdeen-based energy company has also invested £20 million to boost production at its Morecambe hub, including an upgrade of the compressor on the CPC and the unmanned DPPA platform’s wells.

The improvements to the fields, located in the East Irish Sea, could increase production from the field by around 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) annually – enough to power an extra 130,000 UK homes for one year, according to the company.