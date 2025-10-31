A consortium eyeing up the Lindsey Oil Refinery has written to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) with intentions to launch a judicial review against the government.

In documents sent to DESNZ and obtained by Energy Voice, the consortium, led by enigma Marc Amram, notified the department of its intention to initiate judicial review proceedings against the government for its failure to intervene in the impending closure of Lindsey Oil Refinery, in North Lincolnshire.

The letter explained that the decision to close the refinery, if allowed to proceed, “constitutes a failure to fulfill statutory duties and threatens national energy security, economic stability, and the livelihoods of hundreds of workers.”

Marc Amram’s consortium wants a judicial review against government

James Ascott, CEO of Marbella Prestige and heading up the due diligence for the site, intends to proceed with judicial review within 14 days.

It would seek a quashing order to annul what it considers unlawful government decisions, a mandatory order compelling government action in line with statutory duties and a declaration affirming the government’s obligations under relevant legislation.

The refinery has been in freefall since June, when owners Prax went into administration. Since then, the saga has rapidly unravelled, leading to 125 jobs being lost today (31 October).

As the redundancies came into effect, Unite has demanded that Lindsey oil workers must be furloughed until a buyer is found “that preserves jobs and production at the site.”

The site stopped production in August this year after crude oil purchases were halted in July.

Unite’s call came as 125 staff worked their last day after being made redundant last month. The rest of the workforce could be issued with redundancy notices as soon as 31 December, according to the union.

“The Lindsey oil refinery and the fuel it produces and skills it supports are vital to the UK’s energy security. The government needs to show workers whose side it is on by furloughing Lindsey’s workforce until a buyer that keeps the refinery fully operational is in place,” a Unite spokesperson said.

Government has no intention to intervene in Lindsey Oil Refinery sale

The government stipulated that it had no intention to intervene in the sale of the site, as it had been handed to the Official Receiver in June this year.

In July, the government confirmed that ‘no credible’ buyer had been found for the facility.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks expressed his disappointment and pinned the decision on the “deeply untenable position” in which the owners left the refinery.

He claimed there had been a “thorough process to determine whether a sale was possible”.

However, Amram’s consortium claimed the “refusal to review a viable plan for the last British-owned refinery, which could preserve jobs, secure energy infrastructure, and protect creditor interests, demonstrates gross negligence and a failure to fulfill statutory duties under the Energy Act 2023 and the Petroleum Act 1998.”

The Energy Act 2023 imposes a duty on core fuel sector participants to report incidents that significantly risk or cause disruption to the continuity of core fuel supply, while the Petroleum Act 1998 “enshrines the principal objective of maximising” the economic recovery of UK petroleum, obligating the government to ensure the effective exploitation of domestic oil and gas resources.

The consortium has also requested that the government “clarify how it is ensuring the sale process is fair, transparent, and consistent with statutory duties, particularly given the strategic importance of the last British-owned refinery.”

What would Amram’s consortium offer?

Energy Voice also obtained the consortium’s proposal sent to DESNZ, which would see a 50-50 joint venture between the government and the consortium on equity and profit.

The consortium would obtain full operational control while the government would provide “support as needed” to enable the “fastest possible path” to the refinery’s stability.

Despite this, the proposal excluded an investment figure, stating, “At this stage, it is not possible to commit to a minimum investment figure for rehiring and working capital until the consortium has full access to detailed staffing and operational cost information.”

Other aspects of the proposal could see the rehiring of redundant workers, modernisation and efficiency upgrades “where required” and establish “long-term management and revenue-sharing.”

Who is Marc Amram?

According to Companies House, Amram has been a director at two companies, Swiss Luxury Investments and Swiss Luxury Brands, both incorporated in 2017 and dissolved just over a year later in November 2018.

Fellow director of both companies, David Mapley, was also the director of dissolved Bergerac Wine Ltd at the same address in London.

Despite his ventures in Swiss luxury brands, Amram has turned his attention to the Lindsey oil refinery.

A government spokesperson responded: “The insolvency process at Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery is led by the court-appointed Official Receiver, supported by the Special Managers (FTI), and must act independently of Government in accordance with his statutory duties to act in the best interest of the creditors and in line with the statutory objectives he is required by law to pursue.

“It would not be appropriate for government to comment on any potential legal matters,” the statement added.

Energy Voice has reached out to Marbella Prestige for further details on the consortium.

For a full overview of key developments, visit our Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery closure timeline.