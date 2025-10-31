TotalEnergies to spud new Cluzean well in coming weeks

As of 27 October, Westwood Global Energy reports there is one well active on the UKCS that had an exploration component, at Culzean Deep in the CNS.

Since the previous report, no wells have spudded or completed. It is unlikely that any exploration and appraisal (E&A) wells will spud during the remainder of 2025.

UK Well Slot October 2025

Central North Sea

The TotalEnergies-operated 22/25a-C8, Z Culzean HPHT development infill well is being drilled from the Culzean wellhead platform and spudded on 26 November.

It is understood that the well has reached TD and is carrying out completion operations for the successful development well.

It was targeting the Upper-Middle Triassic Joanne and Judy Sandstone Members of the Skagerrak Formation and was deepened to an ILX exploration target in the Lower Triassic Bunter Sandstone Member of the Smith Bank Formation.

© Supplied by Culzean platform

The well was targeting the crestal area of the field and the crestal part of the exploration target in a tilted fault block in the SW of the Culzean structure.

On 26 February, the well was sidetracked, the sidetrack was not planned pre-drill and is assumed to be due to mechanical issues.

Westwood estimated pre-drill resources for the exploration target at 67 mmboe, based on analogues, but no results have been announced to date.

Norway Well Slot October 2025

As of 27 October, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are six exploration wells and one appraisal well active on the NCS, with Lofn/Langemann and Page in the CNS, Natrudstilen, Avbitertang/Hekksaks Nord and Camilla Nord in the NNS, Tyrihans Øst in the Norwegian Sea, and Zagato Nord (appraisal) in the Barents Sea.

Three wells have been spudded this year but temporarily suspended due to batch drilling. These are the Goliat Nord well in the Barents Sea, Askja Nord in the NNS and Frida Kahlo in the CNS.

Since the previous report, the Talisker Vest/Talisker (appraisal) well has been completed with Talisker Vest an oil discovery. The Zagato Nord (appraisal) and Camilla Nord wells were spudded.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-4 S Zagato Nord appraisal well was spudded on 28 September with the COSLProspector semi-sub. The well is targeting the Lower Jurassic – Lower Triassic, with pre-drill resources of 40 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6407/1-B-2 H Tyrihans Øst well was spudded on 16 September with the Transocean Encourage semi-sub. The well was suspended between c. 23 September and c. 22 October and is targeting the Middle Jurassic, with pre-drill resources of 10 – 41 mmboe.

North Sea

The 35/8-8 S Camilla Nord well, operated by Harbour Energy, was spudded on 11 October with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic – Lower Jurassic with pre-drill resources of 7 – 16 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/6-9 S Avbitertang/Hekksaks Nord well was spudded on 17 September with the COSLInnovator. The well is targeting the Lower Jurassic with pre-drill resources of 20 – 75 mmboe.

The DNO-operated 2/6-8 S Page well was spudded on 1 September with the Noble Intrepid semi-sub. The well is targeting the Lower Paleocene with pre-drill resources of 27 – 75 mmboe.

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling

The Equinor-operated 15/5-8 S, A Lofn/Langemann well programme was spudded on 18 July, with the Deepsea Atlantic. The 15/5-8 A sidetrack was kicked off on 1 October. The well has targets in the Upper – Middle Jurassic and Triassic with pre-drill resources of 20 – 110 mmboe.

The 31/4-A-15 B, C Talisker Vest/Talisker (appraisal) well programme, operated by OKEA, was completed on 28 September, after operations began on 7 July, from the Brage platform. The 31/4-A-15 B well encountered a 19m oil column the Lower Jurassic and a 56m oil column in the Triassic, with post-drill resources of 16 – 33 mmboe. The 31/4-A-15 C Talisker sidetrack appraised 16.3 mmboe in the Middle Jurassic Talisker discovery, with results pending.

The Aker BP-operated 30/11-16 S Natrudstilen well was spudded on 30 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well was suspended between c. 5 May and c. 21 September and is targeting the Middle Jurassic, with pre-drill resources of 15 – 60 mmboe.