Sultan Al Jaber, head of Adnoc, opened ADIPEC this year with a call for “pragmatic, not performative” policies. “We are open for business but more than that we’re open for boldness,” he said.

“Regulation without realism and legislation without logic, will only weaken economies, stunt societies and drive capital away.”

The United Arab Emirates has set the approach of delivering pragmatic energy policies. These, he said, must be “credible, technology-driven [and] investment-friendly”.

The speech flagged AI as a primary driver of the world’s energy future and the electricity it will require. But Al Jaber explicitly linked the supply of the world’s future electricity with the supply of molecules.

The head of Adnoc counselled industry participants to “tune out the noise, track the signal”. While there is short-term uncertainty, Al Jaber noted, there is real “long-term demand [that] remains strong. It is telling us to balance cost discipline with capital investment. Stay laser-focused on efficiency, while investing in people, technology and AI.”

Al Jaber also serves as the chair of Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy powerhouse. He predicted that renewable energy would more than double by 2040, while LNG would grow by 50% and oil consumption remain above 100 million barrels per day beyond 2040.

AI deals

As in 2024, AI was a prominent feature of discussions at ADIPEC. The night before the opening ceremony, Adnoc set out a deal with US-based Gecko RoboticsAdnoc set out a deal with US-based Gecko Robotics.

Adnoc’s joint venture with Presight, AIQ, agreed to deploy the Cantilever system across Adnoc Gas’ assets. There is also an agreement to explore more around robotics in the UAE.

Al Jaber explained that Adnoc was harnessing AI and technology to “transform the way we work”. The company aims to become the “world’s most AI-enabled energy company”.

ADIPEC will run until 6 November. Conference organisers DMG expect 205,000 people to attend the show.