Aberdeen’s Three60 completes Middle East M&A deal

Aberdeen services firm kicks off ADIPEC with acquisition announcement.

November 3rd 2025, 7:32 am
Contract signing between Walter Thain, CEO of THREE60 Energy, and Chetan Pathania, Managing Director of Total Vision.© Supplied by Three60
Contract signing between Walter Thain, CEO of THREE60 Energy, and Chetan Pathania, Managing Director of Total Vision.
Aberdeen-based Three60 has announced its takeover of Abu Dhabi engineering and project management services firm, Total Vision.

The Granite City-headquartered firm said the deal serves as a “significant milestone” in its plans for expansion in the Middle East.

Walter Thain, chief executive of Three60 Energy, said: “This acquisition builds on the foundations we’ve established in the UAE, with Abu Dhabi providing a strong base for our continued growth across the Middle East.

“It combines Total Vision’s local expertise and reputation with Three60’s global capability and financial strength, enabling us to deliver broader and more integrated services that further strengthen our position in one of the world’s most dynamic energy markets.”

Thain added that the Middle East region is “pivotal” to his firm’s “long-term strategy”.

He said it’s “a region defined by major investment, industrial diversification, and a clear commitment to wider energy solutions”.

“Deepening our presence here ensures we can support customers across the full energy lifecycle, from traditional oil and gas to renewables and carbon capture,” he continued.

Thain offered his thanks to Asend Capital, the firm which acted as M&A advisor in this deal.

The acquisition comes off the back of multi-million-pound contracts and a UK expansion.

In February, the energy services firm expanded into Teesside as part of a “strategic expansion”.

At the time, Three60 said that it was looking to expand into “regions with rich industrial heritage and significant growth potential”.

Additionally, the Aberdeen business signed a major decommissioning contract for BP’s Andrew field in September as it formed a joint venture with AF Gruppen.

Chetan Pathania, founder and managing director of Total Vision, said: “Joining Three60 Energy marks an exciting new chapter for Total Vision.

“We share the same commitment to technical excellence, safety, and delivering value to our clients. Becoming part of a global organisation with complementary expertise allows us to expand our capabilities, take on larger and more complex projects, and create greater opportunities for our people and clients across the region.”

The deal was signed on Friday, ahead of the first day of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Al Jaber, head of Adnoc, opened the conference this year with strong political signals as he called for “pragmatic, not performative” policies.

He said: “We are open for business, but more than that, we’re open for boldness.”

