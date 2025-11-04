BP posts $2.2bn profit for third quarter of 2025

BP reported a $2.2bn (£1.8bn) profit for the third quarter of 2025, down from $2.35bn in the previous quarter.

The result came as higher tax costs offset stronger refining margins and increased production.

The oil major said underlying replacement cost profit reflected higher profitability in its operating segments, partly offset by a higher effective tax rate of 39% due to changes in the geographical mix of earnings.

Reported profit for the period was $1.2bn (£965m), compared with $1.6bn (£1.3bn) in the second quarter.

Operating cash flow rose to $7.8bn (£6.3bn), around $1.5bn higher than the previous quarter, supported by a $0.9bn working capital release.

Net debt remained broadly flat at $26.1bn (£21bn) after the redemption of $1.2bn in hybrid bonds.

BP said the result reflected stronger refining margins and higher production volumes, partly offset by a weak oil trading result and seasonal environmental compliance costs.

Refining operations benefited from lower turnaround activity, while output increased across the portfolio, particularly in its US onshore business.

Underlying profit before interest and tax for the gas and low carbon energy segment was $1.5bn (£1.2bn), flat from the previous quarter, while oil production and operations delivered $2.3bn (£1.9bn).

The customers and products segment reported $1.7bn (£1.4bn), up from $1.5bn (£1.2bn) in Q2, helped by stronger refining performance and higher seasonal volumes.

Capital expenditure for the quarter totalled $3.4bn (£2.8bn), including $828m (£675m) for gas and low carbon projects and $1.7bn (£1.4bn) for oil production and operations.

BP said it continues to expect total capex of around $14.5bn (£11.8bn) for the full year.

The board announced a dividend of 8.32 cents per ordinary share and confirmed plans to execute a $750m (£603m) share buyback before reporting fourth-quarter results.

BP reiterated its aim to maintain an “A” grade credit rating and reduce net debt to between $14bn and $18bn by the end of 2027.

Auchincloss vows cost cutting drive

BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss said the Q3 result represented “another quarter of good performance across the business”.

“All six of the major oil and gas projects planned for 2025 are online, including four ahead of schedule,” he said.

“We’ve sanctioned our seventh operated production hub in the Gulf of America and have had further exploration success.

“We delivered record 3Q underlying earnings in customers and refining captured a better margin environment.

“Meanwhile, we expect full year divestment proceeds to be higher – underpinned by around $5 billion of completed or announced disposal agreements.”

Auchincloss also promised to continue the supermajor’s recent cost cutting drive.

“We continue to make good progress to cut costs, strengthen our balance sheet and increase cash flow and returns,” he said.

“We are looking to accelerate delivery of our plans, including undertaking a thorough review of our portfolio to drive simplification and targeting further improvements in cost performance and efficiency.

“There is much more to do but we are moving at pace, and demonstrating that bp can and will do better for our investors.”

BP North Sea operations

BP said production from its Murlach project in the UK North Sea started in October. The two-well subsea tieback, developed through the ETAP hub, is expected to add around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak.

The company also confirmed the planned sale of its 32% non-operated interest in the Culzean gas field to Serica Energy, subject to partner pre-emption.

The move continues BP’s portfolio simplification in the region following earlier asset divestments and marks its first UK field sale since 2023.

BP recognised a non-cash deferred tax charge of $539m (£440m) linked to the UK Energy Profits Levy.

The charge reflects the extension of the levy to 2030, the higher 78% tax rate, and the removal of the main investment allowance.

The firm’s UK operations have also been affected by cost pressures and staffing reviews as part of wider global restructuring.

BP has begun consulting on potential redundancies across its North Sea business, with changes expected to affect onshore and offshore roles in Aberdeen.