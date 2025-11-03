The first word in energy - App Image
BP CEO cites three telltale factors for oil price

BP and TotalEnergies see oil opportunities ahead

November 3rd 2025, 7:06 pm
2 min read
Murray Auchincloss at ADIPEC© Edward Reed/DCT Media
Murray Auchincloss set out three oil price factors Picture shows; Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP. ADIPEC. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 03/11/2025

Ed Reed at ADIPEC

BP is watching three key oil price factors, CEO Murray Auchincloss, confirmed at ADIPEC.

“There is a supply increase that has come outside of OPEC+,” he said, predicting this would come to an end around February to April of 2026. “After that, we expect flat to declining production outside of OPEC.” According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), China’s storage filling – which has sustained energy demand this year – is due to end around that time.

Auchincloss said beyond supply fluctuations, the key factors determining future oil prices include OPEC’s choices, what China  does with storage and what happens with sanctions. “It’s a pretty serious sanctions environment right now, which is dampening supply. Those things will come together and tell us where oil prices are headed.”

The CEO said he was “long term very optimistic about the environment for investing in oil. More of it is needed”.

Patrick Pouyanne of TotalEnergies echoed this sentiment, and agreed with Auchincloss that where the next amount of barrels would come from was as yet unclear.

Supply sources

“Shale has helped enormously … but there’s not an obvious answer where that growth comes from next, if the world needs that growth,” Auchincloss said. The industry needed to keep exploring in places like Abu Dhabi, Iraq and Libya, he continued.

Addressing investment priorities, Pouyanne said investment in hydrocarbons was warranted. “It’s not a question of money, it’s about the right opportunity.”

Patrick Pouyanne at ADIPEC © Edward Reed/DCT Media
Pouyanne and Auchincloss set out oil investment expectations Picture shows; Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies. ADIPEC. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 03/11/2025

US shale has been fast to market, the French executive said. “If the shale industry plateaus we will need to find another source of conventional oil. This is where we need to invest more.”

The TotalEnergies executive also pointed to slowing Chinese oil demand. However, other sources, such as India, are emerging.

“I’m optimistic that the price will be good, I’m fundamentally bullish on the oil price,” Pouyanne said.

Stability

Both executives emphasised the importance of stable investment environments in their strategic decisions. Auchincloss said BP was looking for certainty of policy and returns. “Investment graduates to those that are the most competitive, the most stable, the most supportive for business.”

Abu Dhabi provides certainty and returns, “so all of us return to it”, he said. BP has pivoted to the US, with 60% of its work there now. “It’s because of the certainty.”

Bringing the conversation back to his company’s home market, BP does not operate in Europe’s upstream, but Auchincloss specifically called for the UK government to up its game. It should provide a “pragmatic, competitive environment that allows us to invest in the North Sea and provide domestic energy for the nation.”

