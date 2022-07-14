Armed group imposes new chairman at NOC headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Armed group imposes new chairman at NOC headquarters

Pandemonium has broken out at the Tripoli headquarters of National Oil Corp. (NOC) with the arrival of a new chairman, while the incumbent refuses to quit.
By Ed Reed
14/07/2022, 2:24 pm Updated: 14/07/2022, 3:44 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Libya's NOCPicture shows; NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla. Tripoli, Libya. Supplied by Libya's NOC Date; 10/02/2022
Picture shows; NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla. Tripoli, Libya. Supplied by Libya's NOC Date; 10/02/2022

Pandemonium has broken out at the Tripoli headquarters of National Oil Corp. (NOC) with the arrival of a new chairman, while the incumbent refuses to quit.

The newly appointed Farhat Bengdara held a press conference at the offices this morning. A power cut, and an apparent unwillingness from NOC employees to assist with a generator, disrupted the new official’s presentation.

Meanwhile, former chairman Mustafa Sanalla returned from Hajj on July 13. Sanalla returned to the headquarters with a warm welcome from employees.

An armed force from the Government of National Unity (GNU) stormed NOC this morning, the company said. The aim was to install the new board.

Sanalla gave a long televised address in the evening, saying he would not accede to the order to leave. He went on to accuse outgoing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of scheming with the United Arab Emirates.

NOC reported that the “armed and masked group” had entered the building without permission, disrupting work and causing “some injuries” to employees.

Any harm that befalls the company and its workers is the fault of the GNU, and Bengdara, the statement said. It submitted an official complaint to the Attorney General.

Verisk Maplecroft analyst Hamish Kinnear said should Sanalla not step aside, a parallel NOC could emerge. This would create “uncertainty over which institution is the legitimate entity with which foreign companies and buyers of Libyan oil and gas can do business”.

Taking sides

The US appeared to express support for Sanalla to continue in post. On Twitter, the US embassy in Libya, quoting Ambassador Richard Norland, said he was following developments at NOC closely.

The company has “remained politically independent and technically competent under the leadership of Mustafa Sanalla”, Norland said.

The ambassador said differences of opinion over the NOC board should be settled, if need be, but not through “armed confrontation”.

Sanalla said NOC would work with the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) but not Dbeibeh. The prime minister picked the new chairman, Sanalla said, at the direction of the UAE.

NOC’s website and social media accounts continue to back Sanalla. The company has reposted Norland’s comments about Sanalla. The new board contravenes United Nations Security Council resolutions, which state NOC is impartial.

NOC has described the GNU’s remit as expired, saying it lacks the authority to change the company’s board and chairman. Sanalla has said NOC will no longer co-operate with the GNU, although it is unclear quite where power now lies within the corporation.

The House of Representatives (HoR), the eastern government, said stability at NOC was essential. Affirming the legitimacy of the current board, the HoR said the GNU’s decision was invalid.

The UK echoed the US’ sentiments. The “independence and integrity of the NOC must be protected and respected”, it said.

The local UN mission have yet to communicate their thoughts on the NOC dispute.

Kinnear went on to describe the NOC standoff as “further chaos” for Libya’s oil sector. “Protests have forced the closure of several key oil ports since April 2022, reducing exports and worsening a global energy supply shortage. The battle for executive control of the NOC is likely to further complicate efforts to re-open the ports.”

Updated at 3:31 pm with comments from Kinnear and with UK comment. 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts