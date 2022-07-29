ReconAfrica wins court ruling over Kavango environmental permits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa

ReconAfrica wins court ruling over Kavango environmental permits

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSX-V: RECO) has won a court ruling over environmental permitting for exploration in the Namibian portion of the Kavango basin.
By Andrew Dykes
29/07/2022, 11:44 am
© Supplied by ReconAfricaOnshore drilling rig under blue sky
Picture shows; Crown 750 rig. Namibia. Supplied by ReconAfrica Date; 15/03/2021

A judgement by the High Court of Namibia was issued on Friday 29 July dismissing complaints against the company, its head of capital markets Grayson Andersen told Energy Voice.

The Canada-based company is working to explore oil and gas potential in the Kavango Basin, covering portions of north east Namibia and north west Botswana.

On 8 July ReconAfrica was served with a complaint at the High Court, as environmental campaigners sought an interim interdict to prevent it from continuing with any oil and gas exploration activity in the region.

In particular, the complaint sought to challenge recent amendments to the company’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) which had been approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, and had enabled the company to proceed with its exploration campaign.

At the time the company said it would “vigorously oppose” the allegations.

ReconAfrica has faced opposition from local environmental groups over its plans, with one recent battle fought over its containment pond strategy.

However, the company was allowed to continue activities authorised by the ECC amendments while the hearing was decided, including the drilling of its 8-2 well.

The well spudded in late June, targeting a potential 799 million barrels.

The court had initially deferred judgement until 3 August, but today’s ruling saw the challenge dismissed and the applicants ordered to pay ReconAfrica’s legal costs.

Mr Andersen said the matter was now finalised and would be removed from the court roll, while ReconAfrica will continue with its operations.

