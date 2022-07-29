ReconAfrica wins court ruling over Kavango environmental permits

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSX-V: RECO) has won a court ruling over environmental permitting for exploration in the Namibian portion of the Kavango basin.

A judgement by the High Court of Namibia was issued on Friday 29 July dismissing complaints against the company, its head of capital markets Grayson Andersen told Energy Voice.

The Canada-based company is working to explore oil and gas potential in the Kavango Basin, covering portions of north east Namibia and north west Botswana.

On 8 July ReconAfrica was served with a complaint at the High Court, as environmental campaigners sought an interim interdict to prevent it from continuing with any oil and gas exploration activity in the region.

In particular, the complaint sought to challenge recent amendments to the company’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) which had been approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, and had enabled the company to proceed with its exploration campaign.

At the time the company said it would “vigorously oppose” the allegations.

ReconAfrica has faced opposition from local environmental groups over its plans, with one recent battle fought over its containment pond strategy.

However, the company was allowed to continue activities authorised by the ECC amendments while the hearing was decided, including the drilling of its 8-2 well.

The well spudded in late June, targeting a potential 799 million barrels.

The court had initially deferred judgement until 3 August, but today’s ruling saw the challenge dismissed and the applicants ordered to pay ReconAfrica’s legal costs.

Mr Andersen said the matter was now finalised and would be removed from the court roll, while ReconAfrica will continue with its operations.