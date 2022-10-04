Morocco looks to future proof gas system with integration talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Morocco looks to future proof gas system with integration talk

Morocco is working on plans to improve its gas supply links, while also ensuring it is ready to capitalise on the energy transition.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/10/2022, 3:58 pm
Solar power in Morocco Source: ACWA Power
Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali said the state was working on a gas master plan. The aim is to ensure the gas infrastructure is “future proof, so we can inject green hydrogen molecules in the very near future”.

Benali, talking at the Energy Intelligence Forum, said the government was keen to monetise Morocco’s renewable energy potential. “The aim is to bring jobs to communities and decarbonise local industry,” she said. Morocco will publish a new energy strategy in the first half of 2023.

Morocco set a target of reaching 32% renewable generation by 2021, which it achieved. The next target is to reach 52% by 2030 – although this target may become more aggressive next year.

“What we need is to accelerate reforms in the energy system.

A point the minister returned to was that of regional interconnection. Algeria cut off gas supplies to Morocco in November 2021. As a result, Morocco has become more reliant on ties to Spain.

“We are the only African country that is interconnected with Europe now. Electricity lines and gas lines run bidirectionally. This is a very clear example of regional integration,” she said.

Benali went on to note recent talks on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) as further evidence of regional interconnection.

“In the medium to long term, I would love to see hydrogen and ammonia highways to bring the markets together.

