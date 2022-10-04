Morocco looks to future proof gas system with integration talk

An error occurred. Please try again.

Morocco is working on plans to improve its gas supply links, while also ensuring it is ready to capitalise on the energy transition.

Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali said the state was working on a gas master plan. The aim is to ensure the gas infrastructure is “future proof, so we can inject green hydrogen molecules in the very near future”.

Benali, talking at the Energy Intelligence Forum, said the government was keen to monetise Morocco’s renewable energy potential. “The aim is to bring jobs to communities and decarbonise local industry,” she said. Morocco will publish a new energy strategy in the first half of 2023.

Morocco set a target of reaching 32% renewable generation by 2021, which it achieved. The next target is to reach 52% by 2030 – although this target may become more aggressive next year.

“What we need is to accelerate reforms in the energy system.

A point the minister returned to was that of regional interconnection. Algeria cut off gas supplies to Morocco in November 2021. As a result, Morocco has become more reliant on ties to Spain.

“We are the only African country that is interconnected with Europe now. Electricity lines and gas lines run bidirectionally. This is a very clear example of regional integration,” she said.

Benali went on to note recent talks on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) as further evidence of regional interconnection.

“In the medium to long term, I would love to see hydrogen and ammonia highways to bring the markets together.