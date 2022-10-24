UK prosecutors implicate 11 Glencore employees in bribery probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

UK prosecutors implicate 11 Glencore employees in bribery probe

As many as 11 Glencore Plc employees could be under investigation by UK prosecutors as the company prepares to be sentenced for bribery across five African countries, prosecutors said.
By Bloomberg
24/10/2022, 2:53 pm
© BloombergAustralia climate
A stacker-reclaimer next to a stockpile of coal at the Newcastle Coal Terminal in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia

As many as 11 Glencore Plc employees could be under investigation by UK prosecutors as the company prepares to be sentenced for bribery across five African countries, prosecutors said.

The commodity trading industry has been dogged by anti-corruption investigations for years, but few individual traders or executives have faced prosecution. The SFO’s comments mark the clearest sign yet that further charges are possible against individuals involved in the widespread corruption perpetrated by Glencore.

The Glencore staff are implicated in a case summary detailing how the commodities giant paid out more than $28 million in bribes, Alexandra Healy, a lawyer for Serious Fraud Office said in a London court Monday.

The investigation makes allegations of serious criminality against those individuals. The SFO didn’t say if all 11 were under investigation.

In May, the company — which was founded by notorious trader and US fugitive Marc Rich — announced it expected to pay about $1.5 billion to settle long-running investigations into bribery and price manipulation charges in deals with the US, UK and Brazil.

While the US settlements have been made public, the penalty in the UK has yet to be finalized. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 2 and 3.

The SFO said previously that its investigation showed the commodity trader paid for preferential access to oil, including increased cargoes, valuable grades of oil and preferable dates of delivery, between 2011 and 2016.

The SFO intends to make individual charging decision by the end of April next year, Healy said.

In its parallel investigation, the US Department of Justice has secured guilty pleas from two mid-level former Glencore traders, Anthony Stimler and Emilio Heredia.

Glencore declined to comment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts