Batten down the hatches, it’s voting time in Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Batten down the hatches, it’s voting time in Nigeria

However, a number of election polls have suggested surprising support for Peter Obi, of the Labour Party.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 4:02 pm Updated: 24/02/2023, 4:17 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Peter ObiMan waves while getting out of a car, surrounded by people
As Nigeria goes to the polls on February 25, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has warned Britons around travelling. Picture shows; Presidential hopeful Peter Obi. Onitsha Main Market. Supplied by Peter Obi Date; 23/02/2023

As Nigeria goes to the polls on February 25, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has warned Britons around travelling.

On voting days, only law enforcement personnel and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accredited election observers are allowed to drive, the FCDO said.

Land borders are closed and “some air travel may be disrupted”, the department said.

There are elections for the presidency and the National Assembly on February 25. More voting, for governors and state houses, will take place on March 11.

“During the election period there is a heightened risk of protests and violence. You should exercise caution, follow the instructions of local authorities, and ensure in advance that you have a sufficient supply of essential goods,” the FCOD said.

The advice went on to call for vigilance and taking care in crowded spaces, which may attract large crowds.

“Keep yourself informed of developments and if you encounter a threatening or intimidating situation, don’t try to make your way through it. Turn round and move to safety,” it said.

While foreigners are unlikely to be targeted in election times, tempers do run high and there is the chance of being caught up in violence.

An attack on media stations in Port Harcourt, the capital of Port Harcourt, involved explosions and gunfire this week. The police have not caught the perpetrators.

Three-way race

The race for the presidency is surprisingly close. Bola Tinubu is the anointed successor to President Muhammadu Buhari and his main rival is former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

However, a number of election polls have suggested surprising support for Peter Obi, of the Labour Party.

A Stears poll has Obi in the lead. However, it has warned success for Obi would hinge on voter turnout. If turnout is only around 30%, Tinubu is likely to take the win.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts