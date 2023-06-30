Libya tensions rise amid oil threats, drone strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Libya tensions rise amid oil threats, drone strike

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/06/2023, 9:43 am
Tensions between the rival governments in Libya are on the rise once more, amid new disputes over oil revenues and a drone strike on Wagner facilities.

The eastern House of Representatives (HoR) discussed actions on the oil industry this week. The head of HoR, Osama Hammad, said the National Oil Corp. (NOC) had sided with the Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli.

Hammad said there were plans for a “judicial guard” to halt exports and seize $16 billion in revenue.

Libya Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Oun expressed his concerns over the threats. Libyan oil production collapsed in 2020 as a result of blockades, casting a shadow over its finances.

Oun expressed his concerns to a newspaper this week. The main victims of such a stoppage would be the Libyan people, he warned. In addition to the threat to oil production, Oun noted that interruptions in gas supply would reduce power generation, “which means that the situation will be grim”.

Libya is producing 1.2 million barrels per day of oil, he said. “The negative impact of the shutdown will not be light,” he said. The income from oil and gas provides the “main source” of Libya’s income.

Power producer Gecol has managed to halt outages in recent months, Oun said.

“The repeated threat to shutdown oil” threatens supply contracts. This will force partners “to look for an alternative other than Libya, despite the global energy crisis continuing due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine”.

Even just threatening to shutter exports has an impact on trade relations, he said. “Anyone who hears such talk that the country may not meet its obligations within months will be concerned.” Reducing exports will have an impact on investor countries such as Italy and France, he continued.

Following Oun’s comments, the GNU on June 29 claimed to have carried out a drone strike on a site used by Russian mercenaries, the Wagner Group. The attack apparently used Turkish drones to target the Al Khadim airbase. Some reports have also suggested the site is linked to the United Arab Emirates.

The strike on Wagner may have been opportunistic, following the recent insurrection in Russia. The Russian government has indicated it will take over control of Wagner forces, including in Africa, but for now the group seems to lack support.

