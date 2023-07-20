Nilepet aims to tackle production declines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Nilepet aims to tackle production declines

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/07/2023, 4:27 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SSOP 2023Nilepet MD Makeny talking about South Sudan
Picture shows; Nilepet's Bernard Amuor Makeny. Juba. Supplied by SSOP 2023 Date; Unknown

South Sudan’s Nilepet is working on ways to tackle production decline at Blocks 3 and 7, tackling the lack of investment from partners.

Company managing director Bernard Amuor Makeny, talking to Terab Media today, said declines at the blocks were not driven by war in Sudan.

Dar Petroleum operates the blocks, in the Melut Basin, with China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) holding 41% and Petronas 40%. Nilepet has just 8%.

“The partners need to inject in a lot more capex, to do more and drill more wells,” Makeny said. “They’re only sustaining production at the moment. The investors are anxious because the [block licence] is coming to an end in 2027.”

Nilepet can take a different tack, he said. “We’re looking at other ways to generate revenue and invest in these projects. We bring in new technology and convert abandoned wells to producing wells. We need to give confidence to the partners to bring in more spending.”

Operating

The future may well involve Nilepet taking a more active role. “To become an operator is a gradual process,” he said. “Nilepet over the previous years has not actively participated in the partners’ roundtables.”

Makeny said the company was aiming to “develop capacity for tomorrow”.

The executive said he had been involved in driving changes at Nilepet since his arrival at the start of the year. This included increasing salaries for workers, changing the governance structure and passing the company’s first budget.

Makeny has faced some criticism over some personnel changes. The official defended the replacement of vice presidents at the joint operating companies, saying this was a normal step to take. “We need new energy to carry on with the transformation agenda.”

A near-term test is the sale of Petronas’ local assets to Savannah Energy. The latter has said it expects to publish an admission document to AIM by July 28. Savannah is to acquire the assets for $1.25 billion, with closing expected in the third quarter of this year.

Trimming targets

Ecofin Agency reported earlier this week that South Sudan had pushed back its plans to increase production. Initially, it had targeted 230,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024, now it aims to reach this in 2026.

The news agency reported that recent flooding had posed logistical challenges, in addition to a lack of investment.

Another challenge is the conflict in Sudan. Makeny said the company was “mindful” about the situation north of the border.

“It’s our hope that the conflict does not escalate to a point where the infrastructure is threatened. There’s constant engagement with Sudapet. We are mindful of being neutral in the conflict but risk is always there.”

Nilepet documents were leaked recently, showing the company was establishing an international arm. The company acknowledged the leak and said it was “normal business progress for a corporation to have a business account at the international level”.

The company opened accounts in Kenya and the United Arab Emirates.

The documents appear to show a new company is established in Dubai.

Martha Nyamal Choat has 40% of the shares in the new company, while Matiok Santino Akuei and Stanslaus Tombe Bonda have 30% each. Choat is the deputy managing director of Nilepet, Bonda is director general of E&P while Akuei is director general of finance and services.

