NCA charges former Nigerian oil minister with corruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

NCA charges former Nigerian oil minister with corruption

“If you want to hire a yacht, you lease it for two weeks or whatever. You don’t go and sink funds into it at this time when Nigerian oil and gas sector is under all kinds of watch”, she told Aluko. The warning came after he had bought the 65-metre Galactic Star yacht for $80mn.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2023, 11:46 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by World Economic ForumDiezani Alison-Madueke, then Minister of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, during Women as Africa's Way Forward Session at the World Economic Forum, 2012.
Diezani Alison-Madueke, then Minister of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, during Women as Africa's Way Forward Session at the World Economic Forum, 2012.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has charged Nigeria’s former petroleum minister with accepting bribes in exchange for awarding oil and gas contracts.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, aged 63, was a “key figure” in Nigeria’s government from 2010 to 2015. She was arrested in London in 2015 after leaving government.

The UK agency’s move follows a long-running campaign by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced progress in prosecuting crimes associated with her tenure in March.

The NCA said Alison-Madueke had received at least £100,000 in cash, in addition to holidays, trips on private jets and the use of London properties. Other ways in which she received bribes, the NCA allege, include furniture, renovations, school fees and gifts from designer brands such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Alison-Madueke lives in St John’s Wood, in north London. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on October 2.

The head of the NCA’s International Corruption Unit (ICU) Andy Kelly said the agency suspected the former minster of abusing her power. She “accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million pound contracts. These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

Strategic alliances

Previously, charges have focused on links between Alison-Madueke and two businessmen, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore.

In 2011 and 2012, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) awarded strategic alliance agreements (SAAs) to companies controlled by Aluko and Omokore. The companies failed to pay their agreed share of costs but reaped substantial rewards from exports.

The NCA participated in the US’ action in March this year. The DoJ confiscated $53.1 million in proceeds connected to the Madueke case. The UK agency has also worked with the EFCC, it said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has reviewed the charges against Alison-Madueke and decided they should go ahead, the NCA statement said. “Criminal proceedings against Ms Alison-Madueke are active and she has the right to a fair trial,” CPS chief crown prosecutor Andrew Penhale said.

Alison-Madueke worked for Shell Petroleum Development Corp. (SPDC) in 2006 before joining the government in 2007. When Goodluck Jonathan became president in 2010, he appointed Alison-Madueke to the oil ministry.

She moved to the UK after Jonathan’s administration ended, reportedly to seek treatment for breast cancer. Her children have attended UK universities, with her son recently graduating from Reading.

London links

The NCA did not reveal further details of the allegations. However, US filings on the case have highlighted some aspects that fall within the UK. A US filing claimed that Omokore and Aluko, in exchange for their SAAs, purchased £11.53mn worth of properties in London and Buckinghamshire.

Aluko is alleged to have made payments via a UK-registered company, Tenka.

The US filings also show Alison-Madueke as running out of patience with how her accomplices were spending money.

A massive yacht in the water
The Galactica Star<br />Source: Heesen Yachts

“If you want to hire a yacht, you lease it for two weeks or whatever. You don’t go and sink funds into it at this time when Nigerian oil and gas sector is under all kinds of watch”, she told Aluko. The warning came after he had bought the 65-metre Galactica Star yacht for $80mn.

Alison-Madueke is likely to fight the UK charges. She filed a suit in May against Nigeria’s EFCC saying the agency had defamed her and should pay $215mn in damages.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Seyi Tinubu – son of President Bola Tinubu – had spent $11mn to buy a house in London’s NW8 post code, under a mile from one of Alison-Madueke’s flats. The former owner of the house bought by Tinubu’s son? Kola Aluko.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts