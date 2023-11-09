Nigerian M&A hurdles drag down production growth plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Nigerian M&A hurdles drag down production growth plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/11/2023, 4:47 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nigerian presidencyExxon officials meet President Tinubu
Picture shows; ExxonMobil's Liam Mallon meets President Bola Tinubu. Abuja. Supplied by Nigerian presidency Date; 08/06/2023

Despite a change in government, and hopes for an improvement to the country’s ability to attract investment, Nigeria’s hopes to increase production remain slim.

Wood Mackenzie head of West Africa upstream Content Mansur Mohammed noted that Shell, ExxonMobil and Eni were all in the process of selling down Nigerian assets.

Seplat Petroleum’s agreement to buy Exxon’s onshore and shallow-water projects is seen as a particular point of contention.

“The new president was expected to approve the Seplat transaction and pave the way for many of these deals to complete,” Mohammed said on a webinar. “However, we’re six months in and the issue remains unresolved and these deals are still pending.”

Failure to approve these transactions “will deter much need investment, which is impacting production growth. Combined, these three transactions when complete will represent fundamental shift in the majors’ ownership in Nigeria, having spent many decades dominating onshore production. We think more deals are likely as the majors re-evaluate their global portfolios.”

Mohammed explained that, while these onshore deals are in limbo, the current operators will not invest in major new developments.

Theft pressures

Since 2020, he noted, Qua Iboe production has declined by 37%, from 230,000 barrels per day to 146,000 bpd. There remains scope for more output from the assets, with 40 undeveloped fields and 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent in remaining resources. There is also scope for floating LNG.

A proposed $1.9 billion facilities revamp, and satellite development, are on hold until the deal is complete, WoodMac said.

Indeed, the only terminal in Nigeria that has been largely impervious to theft has been Qua Iboe. This, the WoodMac expert said, was because the pipeline system for this facility was almost entirely offshore.

Earlier this week, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) and Aiteo E&P launched a new crude, Nembe. This involved the export of oil through a new FSO, installed as an alternative to the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), which Mohammed said had become “notorious for theft”.

Major exit

The IOCs have been selling down old assets in Nigeria, while Africa-focused independents and indigenous players have been acquiring. While this shift will see more production held locally, it also requires more investment from smaller companies.

Onshore problems, largely around theft and insecurity, have driven the majors to want to sell down these assets.

Instead, they have focused on the deepwater, where security is more straightforward. While they have maintained existing deepwater projects, there appears little enthusiasm for new plans.

There has been no major offshore project progress since 2013 in Nigeria, when TotalEnergies approved the Egina project. At the rate the country is going, if new projects do start up, they will do little more than slow Nigeria’s rate of decline, rather than add growth, Mohammed said.

