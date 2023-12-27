Judge strikes down $11bn secret court award against Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Judge strikes down $11bn secret court award against Nigeria

At the heart of the case is a failed 2010 gas deal between Nigeria and P&ID.
By Bloomberg
27/12/2023, 7:37 am
© Shutterstocknigeria court
Small national flag of the Nigeria on a black background.

The fraudulently obtained $11 billion arbitration award against Nigeria over a failed gas deal “should not have come into existence” and must be struck down, a judge said, in a sharply critical ruling over the winning company’s conduct during secret London legal proceedings.

After finding in October that the massive arbitration award in favor of Process & Industrial Development Ltd. was tainted by bribes, the judge said Thursday the case cannot be sent back to the arbitration tribunal. The court also denied P&ID the permission to appeal the ruling.

“It is because of the behavior of P&ID,” that there is “no real prospect of justice being done” by sending the case back to the arbitration tribunal, Judge Robin Knowles said on Thursday. “Things have gone so far and so deep that that I am satisfied that it would be inappropriate to remit the matters in question to the tribunal for reconsideration.”

Nigeria’s government had dodged the massive liability in the October ruling that also sparked a debate this week in the House of Lords about the secrecy of proceedings in the privately set up arbitration courts. The ruling was a relief to Africa’s biggest crude producer’s economy fighting inflation and falling oil revenues.

A lawyer for P&ID didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comments. The firm had consistently denied all the allegations made by Nigeria.

At the heart of the case is a failed 2010 gas deal between Nigeria and P&ID, a British Virgin Islands-registered firm founded by two Irish businessmen and later backed by hedge fund chief Richard Deitz’s VR Capital Group Ltd. A resulting arbitration led to a $6.6 billion award for P&ID that swelled to over $11 billion with interest.

VR Capital had entered a $45 million deal for a 25% stake in P&ID after the arbitration ruling but then fell out with the other owners of P&ID and commenced its own arbitration case against it in 2020, according to US court filings. A spokesperson for the firm didn’t immediately comment.

“Justice has been served,” Nigeria’s spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Today’s decision has drawn a final end to this saga, and will also serve as an important message to those individuals or entities who would seek to defraud the people of Nigeria.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts