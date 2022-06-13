Wentworth strikes for Scirocco’s Ruvuma stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Wentworth strikes for Scirocco’s Ruvuma stake

Wentworth Resources has struck a deal to buy Scirocco Energy’s 25% stake in the Ruvuma licence, for up to $16 million.
By Ed Reed
13/06/2022, 7:35 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Wentworth ResourcesWorkers in red under a blue sky, with pipelines behind
Picture shows; Wentworth workers at work in Tanzania. Mnazi Bay, Tanzania. Supplied by Wentworth Resources Date; 11/02/2021

Wentworth Resources has struck a deal to buy Scirocco Energy’s 25% stake in the Ruvuma licence, for up to $16 million.

Wentworth will pay an initial sum of $3 million completion of the deal. It will pay another $3mn on a final investment decision (FID), with more payments due on first gas delivery and a gross production target.

The buyer is also providing a loan of $6.25mn to meet cash calls. This will cover from the economic date of the deal, of January 1, 2022, until completion.

The long stop date is June 30, 2023.

Katherine Roe, CEO of Wentworth, said the deal was transformational. The company will become a “dual-asset, full-cycle E&P with a significantly enhanced resource base and production profile. The deal represents an attractively priced, low risk entry into a high growth opportunity which cements our position as a leading supplier of domestic gas to Tanzania.”

Development plans

The operator plans to drill an appraisal well, the Chikumbi-1, on the asset in late 2022 or early 2023. First gas should come in late 2024, with the aim of reaching 140 million cubic feet per day.

The partners in Ruvuma plan to export gas via a yet-to-be constructed 30 km pipeline to the Madimba facility. This currently takes gas from Mnazi Bay, in which Wentworth has a stake.

io consultancy, in a 2017, put a full field development at $143mn gross.

Tom Reynolds, Scirocco’s CEO, said the board had “no doubt whatsoever that this is wholly in the best interest of the company and its shareholders”.

He described Wentworth as the “perfect counterparty that can add value to the JV going forward, and their existing profile in Tanzania ensures lower deal execution risk and the best chance of a swift completion”.

Scirocco intends to focus on the circular economy in future. The company launched its sales process for the Ruvuma asset in March 2020.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts