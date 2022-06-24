San Leon eyes final straight in closing Nigeria deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

San Leon eyes final straight in closing Nigeria deal

San Leon Energy has been working on a Nigerian transaction, and as a result its shares suspended, for so long that it faces the prospect of its listing on London’s AIM being cancelled.
By Ed Reed
24/06/2022, 8:53 am
Workers for Eroton, the operator of OML 18
The company must publish an admission document giving further details by July 8, it acknowledged. Should its listing be cancelled, San Leon plans to press ahead with completion of the transaction and then seek readmission to AIM later this year.

The company does expect to publish the admission document on time, it noted. That said, Nigeria has proved to be a location where deals can take longer than expected – or unexpected turns.

It must finalise three key issues, it said.

The documentation on the Eroton debt facilities, the documentation on the new San Leon loan facility and the historical financial information for the year to the end of 2021 for Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI), MLPL and San Leon.

The company suspended its shares on AIM on June 24, 2021. San Leon currently has a 10.58% indirect stake in OML 18.

The deal under way would see San Leon increase its indirect stake in Eroton to 98%, from 39.2%. As a result, the company would increase its stake in OML 18 to 44.1%. It has structured the deal as a reverse takeover, given its size.

Solving problems

San Leon also said the deal would help resolve a number of issues on OML 18. It will resolve a number of disputes between Eroton and OML 18 Energy Resource, a subsidiary of Sahara Group. These include various legal actions. The deal would “extinguish” these problems, leaving Eroton to focus on developing the licence.

The deal would also allow the refinancing of Eroton’s existing term loan facility with Guaranty Trust Bank.

San Leon said that it has received an indicative proposal for a loan facility to fund its acquisition in ELI and working capital requirements. It is working to convert this into a documented loan.

San Leon has also extended a payment waiver to MLPL, Midwestern and Martwestern. The principal is $82.2mn and the interest is $23.4mn. This now runs to July 8, or earlier.

San Leon CEO Oisin Fanning said OML 18 had “an excellent production history as well as a vast amount of, to date, unrealised potential”.

“It would be no understatement to say this has been a very challenging and complex undertaking, but I am delighted to say that we have made considerable progress with the Potential Transaction and we now expect to be in a position to publish our Admission Document alongside our report and accounts by July 8.”

