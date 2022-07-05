Invictus more than doubles gas potential at impending Mukuyu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Invictus more than doubles gas potential at impending Mukuyu

Australia’s Invictus Energy has more than doubled the amount of gas it hopes to find at its upcoming Mukuyu well, in Zimbabwe.
By Ed Reed
05/07/2022, 9:18 am Updated: 05/07/2022, 9:20 am
Australia’s Invictus Energy has more than doubled the amount of gas it hopes to find at its upcoming Mukuyu well, in Zimbabwe.

ERCE has provided an updated report on the prospect, in which Invictus has an 80% stake. The resource consultant now estimates the gross mean recoverable conventional potential to be 20 trillion cubic feet (566.4 billion cubic metres). It has also guided to a potential 845 million barrels of gas condensate.

In total, there are 4.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent on a gross mean unrisked basis, ERCE said.

Previously the company had suggested Mukuyu may hold 8.2 tcf (232 bcm) of gas.

Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan said Mukuyu was now “one of the largest conventional exploration targets globally”.

Man in white shirt points to seismic map on table © Supplied by Invictus Energy
Picture shows; Invictus Energy founder and managing director Scott Macmillan. Australia. Supplied by Invictus Energy

The ERCE study is based on the last year or so of work from Invictus. The company acquired a 2D seismic survey in 2021.

“The substantial work undertaken to plan, acquire, process and interpret the CB21 seismic survey and integrate it into our geological and basin modelling studies has enabled us to identify and quantify the additional prospectivity. This has not only materially enhanced the value of our acreage, but also de-risked it,” Macmillan said.

Firming up

The company flagged in particular the new 200 horizon, in the Dande formation, at Mukuyu. This is a “material shallow target”, it said, with an estimated 1.8 tcf (51 bcm) and 77mn barrels of condensate.

Invictus is planning a two-well programme in Zimbabwe.

The wellpad is completed. The Exalo Rig 202 is on its way to the site, with drilling expected in August. This is a slight delay to the previously guided target of spudding in July.

The Mukuyu-1 will test seven major targets using a deviated well. This gives Invictus “multiple opportunities to make a material hydrocarbon discovery”, it said.

The single largest target at Mukuyu is Forest. This has a mean gas resource of 4.49 tcf (127 bcm) and 183mn barrels of condensate.

