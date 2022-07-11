Seplat’s Exxon deal in Nigeria bogs down amid NNPC lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Seplat’s Exxon deal in Nigeria bogs down amid NNPC lawsuit

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) launched a legal case against ExxonMobil and Seplat Energy over the proposed sale.
By Ed Reed
11/07/2022, 2:53 pm
Low oil prices have hit Seplat's results, helping make the case for the shift to gas, while the company also announced further delays at a new pipeline.
Seplat Petroleum

Seplat confirmed the move this morning. NNPC filed at the State High Court in Abuja on July 5, the London-listed explorer said.

The case focuses on the sale of all the shares in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), by its shareholders, Mobil Development Nigeria and Mobil Exploration Nigeria. The case also named the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) as a defendant.

Map of MPNU's Nigerian assets © Supplied by Seplat Energy
Map of MPNU's Nigerian assets

NNPC asked the court to declare a dispute had arisen with MPNU over pre-emption rights, under the joint operating agreement (JOA). The court must order NNPC and MPNU into arbitration, NNPC said.

As a result, the court has issued an injunction pausing the sale of MPNU to Seplat.

The latter said it was not a party in the suit. Seplat considers the deal to still be valid, it said, expressing the belief that the deal would reach a “proper conclusion” in line with the law.

Seplat announced the agreement on February 25. At the time, the company predicted it would complete the deal in the second half of this year.

Crunching the numbers

Under the agreement, Seplat was to pay $1.28 billion to acquire Exxon’s entire offshore shallow water business in Nigeria. It said it may pay another $300 million, based on various contingencies. The assets produce 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and have 445mn barrels in 2P reserves.

NNPC and MPNU work together in a joint venture, splitting equity 60:40. This covers OML 67, 68, 70, 104 and the Qua Iboe and Bonny River terminals.

Seplat, in mid-May, said NUPRC had declined to approve the sale of MPNU. Seplat has defended its acquisition of MPNU by saying the Exxon unit was not party to the deal. Rather, the company said, the deal was signed with MPNU’s shareholders. It has said it plans to continue running MPNU separately from the rest of its operations.

If NNPC is confirmed in its desire to pre-empt the sale, it is not clear that the company would be able to find the necessary funds.

