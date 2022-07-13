Sanalla under fire as NOC lifts force majeure

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has lifted force majeure at the Brega and Zueitina terminals, allowing in a tanker.

NOC declared force majeure at the terminals, in the Gulf of Sirte, at the beginning of July. At this point, the company said production had fallen from around 860,000 bpd to as low as 365,000 bpd.

Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said a NOC team were working to reopen the Sirte ports and resume production at fields owned by Waha Oil and Mellitah Oil & Gas.

The official went on to say recent talks with the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) and the energy committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) had focused on the importance of condensate exports. This, he said, would help solve the gas shortage crisis in Libya’s east. It also has an impact on supplies to power plants at Zueitina, north Benghazi and Sarir.

Sanalla went on to say Libya and the NOC would meet their responsibilities and provide a regular flow of oil.

NOC, the statement went on to say, works in the interests of the country and those people who live in Tripoli and all other regions.

The statement comes as fresh moves are afoot to try and remove Sanalla from his position as the head of NOC. The Government of National Unity (GNU) has decided to install former central bank governor Farhat Bengdara, Reuters has reported. The GNU intends to replace the entire NOC board.

Making waves

Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun has been pursuing the removal of Sanalla for some time. The minister has accused Sanalla of spreading unjustified fear around Libya’s fuel supplies and abusing workers.

While Sanalla is widely admired in the international oil industry, embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, of the GNU, appears to be open to Oun’s thinking.

A statement from Waha Oil’s Khalifa Rajab Abdul-Sadeq said he had become the undersecretary in the ministry. He has also been appointed to NOC’s board. The statement, transmitted by NOC, said Abdul-Sadeq apologise for the appointment.

“We are in dire need of preserving the unity, cohesion and preservation of the national oil sector,” he said. The importance of NOC as a neutral participant plays a crucial role in achieving stability, the official continued.