Sanalla under fire as NOC lifts force majeure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Sanalla under fire as NOC lifts force majeure

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has lifted force majeure at the Brega and Zueitina terminals, allowing in a tanker.
By Ed Reed
13/07/2022, 9:28 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Pipes and fuel storage tanks
Outlet pipes and fuel storage tanks are seen at the Zawiya oil refinery near Tripoli, Libya, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2011. Photographer: Shawn Baldwin/Bloomberg

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) has lifted force majeure at the Brega and Zueitina terminals, allowing in a tanker.

NOC declared force majeure at the terminals, in the Gulf of Sirte, at the beginning of July. At this point, the company said production had fallen from around 860,000 bpd to as low as 365,000 bpd.

Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said a NOC team were working to reopen the Sirte ports and resume production at fields owned by Waha Oil and Mellitah Oil & Gas.

The official went on to say recent talks with the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) and the energy committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) had focused on the importance of condensate exports. This, he said, would help solve the gas shortage crisis in Libya’s east. It also has an impact on supplies to power plants at Zueitina, north Benghazi and Sarir.

Sanalla went on to say Libya and the NOC would meet their responsibilities and provide a regular flow of oil.

NOC, the statement went on to say, works in the interests of the country and those people who live in Tripoli and all other regions.

The statement comes as fresh moves are afoot to try and remove Sanalla from his position as the head of NOC. The Government of National Unity (GNU) has decided to install former central bank governor Farhat Bengdara, Reuters has reported. The GNU intends to replace the entire NOC board.

Making waves

Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun has been pursuing the removal of Sanalla for some time. The minister has accused Sanalla of spreading unjustified fear around Libya’s fuel supplies and abusing workers.

While Sanalla is widely admired in the international oil industry, embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, of the GNU, appears to be open to Oun’s thinking.

A statement from Waha Oil’s Khalifa Rajab Abdul-Sadeq said he had become the undersecretary in the ministry. He has also been appointed to NOC’s board. The statement, transmitted by NOC, said Abdul-Sadeq apologise for the appointment.

“We are in dire need of preserving the unity, cohesion and preservation of the national oil sector,” he said. The importance of NOC as a neutral participant plays a crucial role in achieving stability, the official continued.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts