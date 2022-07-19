Congo Kinshasa seizes opportunity, doubles licence round offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Congo Kinshasa seizes opportunity, doubles licence round offering

Congo Kinshasa has increased the number of blocks it is offering from 16 to 30 at an upcoming bid round.
By Ed Reed
19/07/2022, 3:34 pm
© BloombergTraffic in buildings, with yellow mini bus
Yellow taxi van vehicles line the streets in the Victoire district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Photographer: John Wessels/Bloomberg

Congo Kinshasa has increased the number of blocks it is offering from 16 to 30 at an upcoming bid round.

The Ministry of Hydrocarbons said it would offer 27 oil blocks and three gas blocks. The decision to boost the number of licences on offer was taken in order to “maximise the opportunity” for the country, it said.

The tender is due to launch on July 28. Minister Didier Budimbu invited local and international oil companies to attend.

The offering includes three blocks – Yema II, Nganzi and Matamba-Makanzi – in the Coastal Basin, in the Kongo Central province.

Nine blocks are in the Central Basin, it said, 11 blocks in the Tanganyika Graben, four blocks in the Albertine Graben, and the three gas blocks in Lake Kivu.

Greenpeace Africa condemned the proposed sale. The auction “makes a mockery” of Congo Kinshasa’s role in tackling the climate crisis, project lead Irene Wabiwa said. “It exposes Congolese people to corruption, violence, and poverty that inevitably come with the curse of oil, as well as more heat waves and less rains for all Africans.”

The NGO went on to say blocks offered under the round included land within protected areas.

Greenpeace Africa has written to oil and gas companies in Africa, Europe and the US warning them off from participating in the offering.

Peat problems

Simon Lewis, a professor of global change science at University College London and the University of Leeds, also wrote on July 15 in the New York Times of the problems around exploration.

“Once accessible and degraded, the rainforests would most likely succumb to rampant deforestation, increasing carbon emissions. In the peatlands, this disturbance would begin the release of carbon from the peat: up to 5.8 billion tons from the oil concession areas,” Lewis said. The UCL professor was writing before the announcement of the expanded bid round.

Soco International licensed areas around Virunga but ran into sustained opposition, driven by concerns around the impact on gorilla habitat. The company pulled out of Congo Kinshasa and has rebranded as Pharos Energy.

